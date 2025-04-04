Anger after ‘vital’ gear stolen in search for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Anger after ‘vital’ gear stolen in search for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

The trail camera that belonged to a volunteer has been taken from a search site.

By Lucy Scarlett
Missing Auchterarder dog Daisy.
The equipment stolen was being used to trace missing Auchterarder dog Daisy. Image: Anne McNamara

A group searching for a dog missing from Auchterarder has been left “saddened and angry” after vital search equipment was stolen.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross says one of its specialist trail cameras was taken from a search site while trying to find Daisy, a missing spaniel.

The equipment tracks dogs and cats in areas of interest, without spooking the animals with noise.

The volunteer-run group, which has reunited hundreds of pets with their owners in the past five years, had two specialist trail cameras stolen in 2023.

‘Vital’ dog search equipment stolen while hunting for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

The trail camera vanished in the Glendevon and Dunning Glen area of Perthshire.

It was being used to track Daisy, the cocker spaniel who went missing from Auchterarder several weeks ago.

A post on the Missing Pets Facebook page read: “With how secure these cameras are attached, we unfortunately have to presume that someone has come across the camera and decided to keep it.

“The camera has the volunteers’ contact number and email on it too and no one has called to report finding it.

Specialist trail camera.
What the specialist trail camera looks like. Image: Missing Pets Perth and Kinross
Dunning Glen.
The equipment was taken from the Dunning Glen area. Image: Richard Webb

“The equipment used in a lost dog search is vital.

“Cameras help monitor areas of interest and can safely track a lost dog’s (or even a cat’s!) movements without too many bodies on the ground, which could already spook a scared dog further.

“The missing equipment is not only a loss to Daisy’s search but to any other animals in need in the future.”

Locals voice anger on Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Facebook page

Daisy and her mother, Tia, disappeared from Auchterarder Public Park on Monday, February 24.

Owner Anne McNamara launched a desperate search with the help of the group.

Tragically, Tia was found dead near the Duchally Estate on Tuesday, but there has been no sign of Daisy.

Tia (right) and her daughter Daisy went missing on Monday.
Tia (right) and her daughter Daisy went missing from Auchterarder. Image: Anne McNamara

Locals online were angered to hear the camera had been taken.

One person commented: “This makes me so angry. What is wrong with people?

“I’m sickened and sad for you guys, all your hard work and dedication out the window.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More from News

St Johnstone FC stadium exterior
St Johnstone fans set for half-time pints at McDiarmid Park
Joe McCafferty
Tributes paid as Fife dad-of-three known as 'Mr Glenrothes' dies
Malcolm McNee
Stirlingshire shotgun murderer jailed for life
Interim finance director Helen Simpson, vice principal Blair Grubb, principal Shane O'Neill and acting court chair Tricia Bey (left-right). Image: Scottish Parliament
EXCLUSIVE: Two Dundee University chiefs exit as principal makes 'survival' call
10
E-biker crashes into car on Dundee's Fintry Road.
Watch as e-biker miraculously survives crash into parked car in Dundee
Braeview Academy in Dundee is set to be demolished.
Dundee's Braeview Academy set for demolition ahead of East End campus opening
Closure of the A921 road between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.
Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School
4
Garry Thomson
Kitchen porter stabbed Fife grandfather to death and went on spending spree with victim's…
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up - McDonald's needle threats and safari park day ruined
Rachel Borthwick
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has 'no active' cancer in her body

Conversation