Anger after ‘vital’ gear stolen in search for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

A group searching for a dog missing from Auchterarder has been left “saddened and angry” after vital search equipment was stolen.

Missing Pets Perth and Kinross says one of its specialist trail cameras was taken from a search site while trying to find Daisy, a missing spaniel.

The equipment tracks dogs and cats in areas of interest, without spooking the animals with noise.

The volunteer-run group, which has reunited hundreds of pets with their owners in the past five years, had two specialist trail cameras stolen in 2023.

‘Vital’ dog search equipment stolen while hunting for Auchterarder spaniel Daisy

The trail camera vanished in the Glendevon and Dunning Glen area of Perthshire.

It was being used to track Daisy, the cocker spaniel who went missing from Auchterarder several weeks ago.

A post on the Missing Pets Facebook page read: “With how secure these cameras are attached, we unfortunately have to presume that someone has come across the camera and decided to keep it.

“The camera has the volunteers’ contact number and email on it too and no one has called to report finding it.

“The equipment used in a lost dog search is vital.

“Cameras help monitor areas of interest and can safely track a lost dog’s (or even a cat’s!) movements without too many bodies on the ground, which could already spook a scared dog further.

“The missing equipment is not only a loss to Daisy’s search but to any other animals in need in the future.”

Locals voice anger on Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Facebook page

Daisy and her mother, Tia, disappeared from Auchterarder Public Park on Monday, February 24.

Owner Anne McNamara launched a desperate search with the help of the group.

Tragically, Tia was found dead near the Duchally Estate on Tuesday, but there has been no sign of Daisy.

Locals online were angered to hear the camera had been taken.

One person commented: “This makes me so angry. What is wrong with people?

“I’m sickened and sad for you guys, all your hard work and dedication out the window.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.