Dundee’s Braeview Academy set for demolition ahead of East End campus opening

Plans to demolish Braeview Academy have been submitted ahead of Greenfield Academy’s opening in Dundee later this year.

A building warrant application has been lodged to knock down the school on Berwick Drive after the completion of the £100m East End ‘super-school’.

Greenfield Academy, at the Drumgeith Community Campus, will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and is scheduled to open in August.

Once open, it will be Dundee’s biggest secondary school with a pupil population of around 1,500.

Braeview Academy set to be demolished

Demolition would cost £750,000, according to a building warrant application,

It says: “Existing High School on site is to be demolished following completion of new East End Community Campus.

“The building is to be demolished down to ground level, including the removal of any substructure or foundations, any redundant pipes or cabling will be removed back to the site boundary and capped or jointed as required.

“The site will be graded suitably, with any voids filled with compacted structural fill.

“The site will receive a layer of topsoil and be finished with wild flower.”

The Courier was last month given a tour of Greenfield Academy as work continues on the campus.

Once complete, the Drumgeith Community Campus will also feature a library, leisure and sports facilities for the wider community to use.