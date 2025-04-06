Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption

A Dundee pensioner claims he is being repeatedly fined for entering the city’s LEZ, despite having an exemption.

Tom McGinnis, 74, is a blue badge holder on both his vehicles as he and his wife, Jennifer, are disabled due to a motorcycle accident.

Nonetheless, he says he has received three penalty charge notices since November after driving into the city centre Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Tom has received fines for two separate vehicles – his older Volvo and his smaller Ford car.

Dundee City Council issues the penalty notices, but says Tom’s woes are nothing to do with them.

It says the blue badge details are a matter for Transport Scotland.

The government department, meanwhile, told The Courier appeals were a matter for the local authority.

In the meantime, an exasperated and confused Tom may wait months for clarification on the fines he’s already been issued.

Tom successfully appealed the first ticket in November but says he has been told to wait 90 days for a response about the more recent fines.

The wrong car number plate for his Ford was registered as exempt under his wife’s blue badge.

He insists this was inputted correctly and the error is due to a system fault.

Tom, who lives in Downfield, told The Courier: “My wife and I are both registered disabled and the cars are registered as exempt with LEZ Scotland.

“We have been registered for years.

“When I got in touch with them after the fine in November they said it would be 90 days to hear back – and it did take almost two months.

“It is odd as I have been into the city centre without being fined.

“I go in two or three times a week.”

So which areas have proved troublesome for Tom?

Tom received a ticket after entering the LEZ in his Ford on March 7, at Meadowside.

Another ticket followed on March 28 after he passed through the Nethergate.

He has appealed the first ticket but says he will not take action on the second fine as he has asked several times for his details to be updated.

Confusion over who will sort LEZ and Blue Badge woes

Dundee City Council operates the LEZ and issues fines but says Tom’s problem should be dealt with by Transport Scotland, which manages the Blue Badge exemption scheme.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland did not directly address Tom’s woes.

They said: “The enforcement and administration of low emission zones (LEZs) in Scotland are carried out by the relevant local authority.

“This includes the issue of penalty charge notices (PCNs) and any payments or appeals relating to them.

“Any queries regarding PCN payments, appeals or requests for reimbursement must be made to the relevant LEZ authority.”

They add: “Blue badge holders are exempt from LEZ requirements.

“The Scottish LEZ Blue Badge Exemption System was launched in April 2023.

“It allows blue badge holders with non-compliant vehicles to register their vehicle and avoid a penalty charge notice.”

The Courier revealed in January that one driver was fined more than 120 times within the first six months of the LEZ coming into force.