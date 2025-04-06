Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee pensioner repeatedly fined despite LEZ blue badge exemption

Tom McGinnis has received multiple penalties despite being exempt due to disabilities and his blue badge.

By Ellidh Aitken
Tom McGinnis has received multiple fines for entering the LEZ - despite having an exemption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tom McGinnis has received multiple fines for entering the LEZ - despite having an exemption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner claims he is being repeatedly fined for entering the city’s LEZ, despite having an exemption.

Tom McGinnis, 74, is a blue badge holder on both his vehicles as he and his wife, Jennifer, are disabled due to a motorcycle accident.

Nonetheless, he says he has received three penalty charge notices since November after driving into the city centre Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

Tom has received fines for two separate vehicles – his older Volvo and his smaller Ford car.

Dundee City Council issues the penalty notices, but says Tom’s woes are nothing to do with them.

It says the blue badge details are a matter for Transport Scotland.

The government department, meanwhile, told The Courier appeals were a matter for the local authority.

In the meantime, an exasperated and confused Tom may wait months for clarification on the fines he’s already been issued.

Dundee OAP fined for entering LEZ despite disability exemption

Tom successfully appealed the first ticket in November but says he has been told to wait 90 days for a response about the more recent fines.

The wrong car number plate for his Ford was registered as exempt under his wife’s blue badge.

He insists this was inputted correctly and the error is due to a system fault.

Tom should be exempt from LEZ fines due to his blue badge. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Tom, who lives in Downfield, told The Courier: “My wife and I are both registered disabled and the cars are registered as exempt with LEZ Scotland.

“We have been registered for years.

“When I got in touch with them after the fine in November they said it would be 90 days to hear back – and it did take almost two months.

“It is odd as I have been into the city centre without being fined.

“I go in two or three times a week.”

So which areas have proved troublesome for Tom?

Tom received a ticket after entering the LEZ in his Ford on March 7, at Meadowside.

Another ticket followed on March 28 after he passed through the Nethergate.

He has appealed the first ticket but says he will not take action on the second fine as he has asked several times for his details to be updated.

Tom has received fines for entering the LEZ in two separate cars. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Confusion over who will sort LEZ and Blue Badge woes

Dundee City Council operates the LEZ and issues fines but says Tom’s problem should be dealt with by Transport Scotland, which manages the Blue Badge exemption scheme.

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland did not directly address Tom’s woes.

They said: “The enforcement and administration of low emission zones (LEZs) in Scotland are carried out by the relevant local authority.

“This includes the issue of penalty charge notices (PCNs) and any payments or appeals relating to them.

“Any queries regarding PCN payments, appeals or requests for reimbursement must be made to the relevant LEZ authority.”

They add: “Blue badge holders are exempt from LEZ requirements.

“The Scottish LEZ Blue Badge Exemption System was launched in April 2023.

“It allows blue badge holders with non-compliant vehicles to register their vehicle and avoid a penalty charge notice.”

The Courier revealed in January that one driver was fined more than 120 times within the first six months of the LEZ coming into force.

More from News

Breaking news
Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Fife pensioner, 75, says she 'lost everything' in house fire
The first minister teamed up with the Perthshire celebrity during Tartan Week.
John Swinney teams up with Perthshire star Alan Cumming in New York
Gimi Moldova
Kirkcaldy delivery driver clocked at 114mph on A92 avoids road ban
Two youngsters making the most of sunny weather in short and t-shirt at the beach
Temperatures to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as 21°C forecast
Fife Ice Arena
Fife Flyers takeover near completion as club provides major update
Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street view
Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash
The crash happened on the A84 near Callander. Image: Google Street View
Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander
Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
Fife Council urged to 'tread carefully' over tourist tax plans
2

Conversation