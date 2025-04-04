Partner of St Johnstone star says she has ‘no active’ cancer in her body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partner of St Johnstone star says she has ‘no active’ cancer in her body

It follows treatment in Germany for Graham Carey's partner Rachel Borthwick.

By Ben MacDonald
Rachel Borthwick
Rachel Borthwick has provided a postive update on her cancer battle. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey says she no longer has active cancer in her body.

Rachel Borthwick was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and revealed the disease had returned for a fourth time two years later.

In December, the 36-year-old revealed that a scan had shown three new “spots” in her back muscle.

She recently visited Germany for treatment on the cancer, and on Friday morning she provided a positive update.

On Instagram, Rachel wrote: “Everything went really well in Germany.

“I had microwave ablation done to one small tumour on my right lung where they went in through my back.

“I didn’t feel any pain, thank God, just some pressure but it all went.

“They told me they were proud of how brave I was as most people scream and I was
thinking: ‘Why tell me that?’.

“I had asked Dr Vogl beforehand to use extra anaesthesia and he did a great job.

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Rachel's treatment
Rachel issues regular updates on her battle with cancer on social media. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram

“My MRI scan after the procedure showed that there is no active cancer in my body which is amazing, incredible actually, and hasn’t quite sunk in.

“Some of the tumours can still be seen but they are ‘sleeping’, and all I can do is pray I get as long as possible without needing more treatment.

“I have spoken to a couple of people who only got a couple of months before needing more treatment which is awful and heartbreaking.

“I just need to pray that I get longer.”

Rachel Borthwick issues cancer update

However, the mum of two admits her journey is far from over.

She said: “Even though it’s targeted chemo and not intravenous, it actually hit me and my hair worse than intravenous.

“My life is most important but my hair is affecting my mental health.

“There is still so much coming away and that’s been almost seven weeks.

“It’s a lot worse than when I done intravenous chemo which I did not expect.

“I’m still trying to deal with that amongst lots of other trauma and worries.

Rachel’s partner, St Johnstone midfielder Graham Carey. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

“I still need to travel to Germany every three months for a scan and I am in the process of looking at a vaccine in Munich which will cost even more than TACE.

“It’s hard to explain this one, but it’s to do with dendritic cells and the immune system. I will share more details on this when I have them.”

A Gofundme page for Rachel’s treatment has raised nearly £115,000.

She said: “None of this would be possible without all of your help and for that I have no words, but I will be eternally grateful.

“All of the shares, fundraisers and donations have been unbelievable and my mind is literally blown at how much we have raised.

“One thing I will say is that you cannot put a price on life.

“This isn’t for me, it’s really, truly not.

“It’s for my kids, because my kids need their mum, like really need me.

“So thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Conversation