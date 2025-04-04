Partner of St Johnstone star says she has ‘no active’ cancer in her body

The partner of St Johnstone star Graham Carey says she no longer has active cancer in her body.

Rachel Borthwick was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and revealed the disease had returned for a fourth time two years later.

In December, the 36-year-old revealed that a scan had shown three new “spots” in her back muscle.

She recently visited Germany for treatment on the cancer, and on Friday morning she provided a positive update.

On Instagram, Rachel wrote: “Everything went really well in Germany.

“I had microwave ablation done to one small tumour on my right lung where they went in through my back.

“I didn’t feel any pain, thank God, just some pressure but it all went.

“They told me they were proud of how brave I was as most people scream and I was

thinking: ‘Why tell me that?’.

“I had asked Dr Vogl beforehand to use extra anaesthesia and he did a great job.

“My MRI scan after the procedure showed that there is no active cancer in my body which is amazing, incredible actually, and hasn’t quite sunk in.

“Some of the tumours can still be seen but they are ‘sleeping’, and all I can do is pray I get as long as possible without needing more treatment.

“I have spoken to a couple of people who only got a couple of months before needing more treatment which is awful and heartbreaking.

“I just need to pray that I get longer.”

Rachel Borthwick issues cancer update

However, the mum of two admits her journey is far from over.

She said: “Even though it’s targeted chemo and not intravenous, it actually hit me and my hair worse than intravenous.

“My life is most important but my hair is affecting my mental health.

“There is still so much coming away and that’s been almost seven weeks.

“It’s a lot worse than when I done intravenous chemo which I did not expect.

“I’m still trying to deal with that amongst lots of other trauma and worries.

“I still need to travel to Germany every three months for a scan and I am in the process of looking at a vaccine in Munich which will cost even more than TACE.

“It’s hard to explain this one, but it’s to do with dendritic cells and the immune system. I will share more details on this when I have them.”

A Gofundme page for Rachel’s treatment has raised nearly £115,000.

She said: “None of this would be possible without all of your help and for that I have no words, but I will be eternally grateful.

“All of the shares, fundraisers and donations have been unbelievable and my mind is literally blown at how much we have raised.

“One thing I will say is that you cannot put a price on life.

“This isn’t for me, it’s really, truly not.

“It’s for my kids, because my kids need their mum, like really need me.

“So thank you, thank you, thank you.”