Watch as e-biker miraculously survives crash into parked car in Dundee

Residents fear the rider of an electric bike “could’ve been killed” after crashing into a parked car in Dundee.

Shocking footage has captured the moment a person in dark clothing comes “flying off” the e-bike on Fintry Road.

A rider was seen travelling at speed near the junction with Finella Terrace last month.

Locals believe the rider must have sustained injuries before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police seized the bike shortly afterwards.

But the rider is yet to be traced.

‘These e-bikes should be banned’ says Dundee resident

One resident, who did not wish to be named, believed the rider could have been travelling up to 50mph.

He said: “There was £600 worth of damage caused to the car due to the impact.

“The rider wasn’t wearing a helmet and came flying off the bike.

“You can see from the damage to the car that this was a significant impact.

“We believe they must have been travelling at least 50mph before colliding with the car.

“This person could have been killed.

“These bikes should be banned – look at the damage that’s been caused.”

The Institute Of Advanced Motorists, which trades as IAM RoadSmart, has called for an “urgent review” of legislation covering e-bikes and e-scooters.

Nicholas Lyes, the group’s director of policy and standards, said: “Given the nature of the footage, it’s a miracle that nobody was killed.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned about the use of illegally modified e-bikes on our roads, and we urge police forces to clamp down on this sort of menace.

“More broadly, we need to see an urgent review of legislation covering both e-bikes and e-scooters.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15pm on March 20, police received a report of a collision involving an e-bike and a car on Fintry Road, Dundee.

“The rider of the e-bike ran off and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.

“The e-bike was seized by officers.”