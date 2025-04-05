‘Anstruther open for business’ message amid fears lifeboat station work could hit trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Anstruther open for business’ message amid fears lifeboat station work could hit trade

East Neuk councillor Fiona Corps says businesses will be open as usual and parking will be available during the 18-month construction period.

By Claire Warrender
Anstruther, with the affected car park and beach on the right
The new Anstruther lifeboat station will be built to the right of the East Basin car park. Image: Fife Council

A Fife councillor has appealed for calm amid fears construction work on Anstruther’s new £7 million lifeboat station will hit trade.

Businesses are worried the loss of 70 town centre car parking spaces during the 18-month build will put visitors off.

East Neuk councillor Fiona Corps says she understands the traders’ concerns, particularly after covid.

Councillor Fiona Corps says Anstruther will be open for business during construction work
Councillor Fiona Corps says Anstruther will be open for business during construction work. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

However, she says it is vital to promote a “business as usual” message to keep tourists coming.

The Liberal Democrat member’s comment comes as Fife Council ruled a request to delay the work until after the peak summer season is “not an option”.

Anstruther traders support the RNLI’s work.

But they are concerned the effect of a long-term car park closure could be more “catastrophic” than lockdown.

And dozens of them have joined forces to call for a compromise.

‘Anstruther is open for business’

Ms Corps says measures are being put in place to reduce the impact.

This includes a temporary car park on the edge of town with a shuttle bus at peak times.

Other town centre car parks and on-street parking will remain and tour buses will be allowed to drop passengers off at the shore.

The East Basin car park will close while the new lifeboat station is under construction
The East Basin car park in Anstruther, which will close during construction. Image Google Street View

The councillor added: “We need to be relaying the fact Anstruther is open for business as usual and there are things in place to mitigate the impact.

“We’re a working town and we’re open. We don’t want to put people off.”

Planning permission for the new Anstruther lifeboat station was granted in 2020.

How the new Anstruther lifeboat station will look. Image: RNLI

It will be built at one end of the East Basin car park and will house the new £3.5m Shannon class lifeboat, which arrived last year.

Once it opens, the existing station, which is too small for the new boat, will be demolished and the space will become a parking area.

‘No option’ to delay start date

Construction is due to begin this spring, although a definite start date has not been confirmed.

As well as the car park, the beach next to it will also close and access to the east pier will be restricted.

Traders asked Fife Council to delay until October in a bid to reduce the impact on them.

However, in response, the council said: “There is no option to delay the start of the project.

Planning was applied for and granted in 2020.

“The RNLI have gone through a rigorous tender process and a contractor has now been appointed, with sub-contractors lined up for a spring start.

“Material and labour costs continue to rise, and the RNLI have spent the first quarter of this year conducting a value engineering exercise in order to reduce costs further.”

Conversation