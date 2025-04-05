‘Anstruther open for business’ message amid fears lifeboat station work could hit trade

A Fife councillor has appealed for calm amid fears construction work on Anstruther’s new £7 million lifeboat station will hit trade.

Businesses are worried the loss of 70 town centre car parking spaces during the 18-month build will put visitors off.

East Neuk councillor Fiona Corps says she understands the traders’ concerns, particularly after covid.

However, she says it is vital to promote a “business as usual” message to keep tourists coming.

The Liberal Democrat member’s comment comes as Fife Council ruled a request to delay the work until after the peak summer season is “not an option”.

Anstruther traders support the RNLI’s work.

But they are concerned the effect of a long-term car park closure could be more “catastrophic” than lockdown.

And dozens of them have joined forces to call for a compromise.

‘Anstruther is open for business’

Ms Corps says measures are being put in place to reduce the impact.

This includes a temporary car park on the edge of town with a shuttle bus at peak times.

Other town centre car parks and on-street parking will remain and tour buses will be allowed to drop passengers off at the shore.

The councillor added: “We need to be relaying the fact Anstruther is open for business as usual and there are things in place to mitigate the impact.

“We’re a working town and we’re open. We don’t want to put people off.”

Planning permission for the new Anstruther lifeboat station was granted in 2020.

It will be built at one end of the East Basin car park and will house the new £3.5m Shannon class lifeboat, which arrived last year.

Once it opens, the existing station, which is too small for the new boat, will be demolished and the space will become a parking area.

‘No option’ to delay start date

Construction is due to begin this spring, although a definite start date has not been confirmed.

As well as the car park, the beach next to it will also close and access to the east pier will be restricted.

Traders asked Fife Council to delay until October in a bid to reduce the impact on them.

However, in response, the council said: “There is no option to delay the start of the project.

“Planning was applied for and granted in 2020.

“The RNLI have gone through a rigorous tender process and a contractor has now been appointed, with sub-contractors lined up for a spring start.

“Material and labour costs continue to rise, and the RNLI have spent the first quarter of this year conducting a value engineering exercise in order to reduce costs further.”