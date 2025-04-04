Main road closed as trees on fire near Inverkeithing High School

A tree fire near Inverkeithing High School closed a main road.

Police shut the A921 between Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay because of the blaze on Friday morning.

Firefighters tackled the flames for more than an hour.

Inverkeithing High School appeared to be operating as normal and there was no evacuation.

One fire crew from Dunfermline attended alongside police.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire off the A921 near Inverkeithing High School.

“It was conifer trees alight.

“We sent one crew from Dunfermline and they are using two hose reel jets.

“We received the first call at 11.37pm and left just before 1pm.

“The trees were well alight but there is nothing to suggest any additional severity.”