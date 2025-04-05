Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm

The East Mill engineering factory suffered severe flooding during Storm Babet and remaining staff have now been told closure is on the cards.

By Graham Brown
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson

Owners of the Matrix International factory site in Brechin are demanding a public inquiry into the full circumstances around the loss of the historic name in the 18-month wake of Storm Babet.

Last month, staff at the East Mill engineering operation were told by its US parent company the 86-year-old firm faces the axe.

It comes after dozens of posts were lost following the devastation of October 2023 when the factory was left under four feet of water.

Matric factory in Brechin.
The Matrix factory at East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Alan Richardson

East Mill owners JJKS Estates say Matrix parent company Regal Rexnord had committed to a lease until 2038 before the flood catastrophe.

And the latest hammer blow has reignited claims Angus Council could have done more to avert the scale of the carnage Babet brought.

The council rejected suggestions it had not supported the firm since the flood.

No extra Brechin flood measures after 2021 consultants report

Last November, we revealed a specialist report commissioned by the council had warned Brechin flood scheme’s one-in-200-year protection level had halved.

Experts say the £16 million flood wall – completed in 2016 – now offers just one-in-50-year storm protection.

The council previously said the 2021 report contained no recommendations which would have coped with the unprecedented levels of Storm Babet.

However, it suggested additional bunding could be created at The Inch on the River South Esk.

River South Esk at The Inch in Brechin.
River South Esk floodwater at the Inch in Brechin. Image: Supplied

Mr Mackie said: “The report was never presented to councillors. The council did not add any bunding, or take up our offer to provide it.

“In the past 100 years the water’s never reached that site when Brechin has flooded.

“If that bunding had been in place it may have prevented it.”

He added: “JJKS took over East Mill in 2012 and all in we have invested around £3 million there on the Matrix and other units.

“But this is not about JJKS, it is about the people of Brechin, who have never had a proper voice.”

In the storm’s immediate aftermath, businesses were given lifeline funding of £3,000 and families £1,500.

Mr Mackie added: “After the floods no-one offered the factory assistance. People feared the US owners would close it, and nothing has been done.

“In total we are going to see 100 local jobs go: they will not come back to Brechin.

“This is not just disappointing, it’s a disgraceful failure of leadership,” said Mr Mackie

“The economic damage is enormous; not just in jobs lost but the long-term impact on local businesses and families.

“This level of incompetence cannot be swept under the rug.

“There must be a full public inquiry into how this was allowed to happen.”

Council response to Matrix situation

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “We have supported both JJKS and Matrix/Regal Rexnord with the repairs to the offices and workshops following the flooding and worked alongside Scottish Enterprise to support the business.

“However, a decision has been taken at a corporate level to close the facility.”

It also emphasised the 2021 study had found the flood protection scheme to be “in good condition…to protect against river flow levels as originally designed.”

The council added: “However, Storm Babet was an exceptional weather event, producing record rainfall and river flows significantly exceeding the scheme’s original design parameters.

“This context highlights the extreme nature of the storm rather than any inadequacy in the flood defences.”

 

More from News

Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Anstruther, with the affected car park and beach on the right
'Anstruther open for business' message amid fears lifeboat station work could hit trade
The offending windows on Perth Road, Birnam, Dunkeld,
Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being 'too thick'
4
Angus Provost Linda Clark with children from Birkhill Primary School trying out the new equipment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fun in the sun as Birkhill kids enjoy new £100,000 playpark
Primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a day out at Rossie on the Earn.
100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day
A penny-farthing was a new challenge for Gordon Macleod. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet Stirling's penny-farthing enthusiast
Muirfield Primary School's cycle bus en route. Image: Paul Reid
Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school
Orchardhead House, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
5 top-rated care homes in Dunfermline area revealed
A fire closed Cairns Street West in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Firefighters tackle house fire near Kirkcaldy school for over 3 hours
A Stagecoach bus in Perth.
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to launch new bus service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport

Conversation