Person taken to hospital after ‘incident’ on Methil street

A person has been taken to hospital after an incident on a Methil street.

Emergency services were called to Kirkland Gardens just before noon on Friday.

Two ambulances and two police vehicles attended the scene.

The injured person was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 11.41am to attend an incident on Kirkland Gardens.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Victoria Hospital.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.