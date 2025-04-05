Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school

Arbroath primary pupils are powering ahead with their ambition to lead the country on two wheels.

As youngsters at Muirfield School set off for their two-week spring holiday, they were able to look back on a successful start for the primary’s new cycle bus.

There have been more than 20 rides across the term for the new venture.

Nine pupils have signed up to regularly join the bus, which has also encouraged one parent back into the saddle.

School enthusiasm for cycle bus

Angus and Dundee Cycle Hub has been leading the Muirfield project, with funding from Tactran and huge backing from the school leadership team.

Development officer Kirsty Baxter said the new Angus addition – Newtyle and Northmuir already have cycle buses – has taken off.

They operate a set route, where pupils can join and cycle safely to school under the guidance of adult volunteers.

“We have a couple of workshops in the school before they join the bus,” Kirsty said.

“We check their bikes, and then it’s ongoing training for the children.”

Parent volunteer back on a bike

One parent, Megan Crighton, has rediscovered her love of cycling through being involved.

Kirsty added: “Megan joined us as a volunteer this year with the goal of supporting her son, Theo, in riding the bus while also focusing on her own well-being and fitness.

“Although Theo was unable to join the bus due to age restrictions and not yet being able to ride a pedal bike, Megan was determined to participate.

“She made arrangements to drop Theo off at school in the morning, allowing her to assist with the cycle bus.

“She also received a recycled bike through our Recycles Project, complete with the necessary other equipment including a helmet.”

A tag-along cycle then came into the hub to allow Theo to join the bus.

The scheme has also given one brother and sister the skills and confidence to bike together to school on the days the cycle bus doesn’t run.

Muirfield is also aiming to establish a mountain bike club for pupils.

Kirsty hopes the momentum will continue for when the cycle paths on the town’s Place for Everyone project officially open later this year.