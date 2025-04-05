Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school

Muirfield in Arbroath is the latest Angus school to set up a cycle bus for children.

By Graham Brown
Muirfield Primary School's cycle bus en route. Image: Paul Reid
Muirfield Primary School's cycle bus en route. Image: Paul Reid

Arbroath primary pupils are powering ahead with their ambition to lead the country on two wheels.

As youngsters at Muirfield School set off for their two-week spring holiday, they were able to look back on a successful start for the primary’s new cycle bus.

There have been more than 20 rides across the term for the new venture.

Nine pupils have signed up to regularly join the bus, which has also encouraged one parent back into the saddle.

School enthusiasm for cycle bus

Angus and Dundee Cycle Hub has been leading the Muirfield project, with funding from Tactran and huge backing from the school leadership team.

Development officer Kirsty Baxter said the new Angus addition – Newtyle and Northmuir already have cycle buses – has taken off.

Muirfield Primary School cycle bus in Arbroath.
All aboard the cycle bus! Image: Paul Reid
Cycle bus at Muirfield primary in Arbroath.
The cycle bus heading to Muirfield Primary. Image: Paul Reid

They operate a set route, where pupils can join and cycle safely to school under the guidance of adult volunteers.

“We have a couple of workshops in the school before they join the bus,” Kirsty said.

“We check their bikes, and then it’s ongoing training for the children.”

Parent volunteer back on a bike

One parent, Megan Crighton, has rediscovered her love of cycling through being involved.

Kirsty added: “Megan joined us as a volunteer this year with the goal of supporting her son, Theo, in riding the bus while also focusing on her own well-being and fitness.

“Although Theo was unable to join the bus due to age restrictions and not yet being able to ride a pedal bike, Megan was determined to participate.

Arbroath primary school cycle bus project.
A tag along for Theo on the back of mum Megan’s bike. Image: Paul Reid
Muirfield primary school cycle bus in Arbroath.
Pupils and volunteers at the primary school. Image: Paul Reid
Muirfield primary school cycle bus.
Parking up at school. Image: Paul Reid

“She made arrangements to drop Theo off at school in the morning, allowing her to assist with the cycle bus.

“She also received a recycled bike through our Recycles Project, complete with the necessary other equipment including a helmet.”

A tag-along cycle then came into the hub to allow Theo to join the bus.

The scheme has also given one brother and sister the skills and confidence to bike together to school on the days the cycle bus doesn’t run.

Cycle bus at Muirfield primary in Arbroath.
Another successful journey for the Muirfield cycle bus. Image: Paul Reid
Cycle bus success at Muirfield primary in Arbroath.
Happy faces on the Muirfield cycle bus. Image: Paul Reid

Muirfield is also aiming to establish a mountain bike club for pupils.

Kirsty hopes the momentum will continue for when the cycle paths on the town’s Place for Everyone project officially open later this year.

