End of line for UK’s longest direct rail service as Dundee to Penzance trains axed

The 775-mile route, which begins at Aberdeen, will soon be no more.

By Finn Nixon
A Cross Country voyager train.
Cross Country is axing its direct rail service from Dundee to Penzance. Image: Cross Country trains

Cross Country will no longer operate direct trains from Dundee to Penzance in May.

The rail operator will introduce a new timetable from May 18 which will put an end to the Aberdeen to Penzance service, which is the longest direct rail journey in the UK.

Its weekday 8.20am Aberdeen to Penzance service has proved popular with rail enthusiasts due to its length of around 785 miles and 35 stops.

Cross Country’s current timetable allows passengers to board this service in Dundee at 9.33am.

A Saturday service to Penzance also currently starts at Dundee at the same time.

It also calls at Montrose, Arbroath, Leuchars, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch, Kirkcaldy and Inverkeithing before continuing to Edinburgh and towards Newcastle.

The 13-hour and 20-minute service also stops at several other English cities.

These include York, Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol and Plymouth – before arriving in Penzance at 9.31pm.

What are Cross Country’s timetable changes?

Cross Country trains will continue to operate from Dundee, with passengers still able to travel directly to Bristol Temple Meads.

From May 19 the operator’s website offers tickets for the 9.33am service from Dundee, which arrives in Taunton, Somerset at 6.15pm.

It then suggests catching a Great Western Railway service arriving in Penzance at 10.24pm.

A full timetable has not yet been published on Cross Country’s website, meaning it’s unclear which other services will be impacted.

The rail operator also offers connecting services to Bournemouth, Cardiff and Stansted Airport.

It believes the new schedule will improve reliability and reduce overcrowding on its trains.

Shiona Rolfe, managing director at CrossCountry, said: “Our May 2025 timetable update aims to improve reliability and comfort levels across the country, as well as helping more people to leave the car at home and take the train.”

The rail operator is also adding nine trains to its fleet.

It says these trains will provide passengers with 28,000 more seats per week.

Cross Country has been approached for further information.

Conversation