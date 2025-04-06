Fife Council urged to ‘tread carefully’ over tourist tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council urged to ‘tread carefully’ over tourist tax plans

Accommodation providers have voiced concerns as councillors agree to start discussions with businesses and communities.

By Claire Warrender
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
A Fife tourist tax could apply in popular destinations such as St Andrews. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Accommodation providers are urging Fife Council to tread carefully as they consider plans for a tourist tax.

Councillors have agreed to start discussions with businesses and communities over the next few months.

This will allow the local authority to make an informed decision on whether a Fife visitor levy is a good idea.

Elie is a popular tourist spot. Image: Savills.

Fiona Campbell, from the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), says she has major reservations.

“Fife Council must tread carefully with their plans given the importance of tourism to the local economy,” she said.

“They simply cannot afford to make mistakes.

“It needs to be right from the very outset and they must be open about who will be charged.

“It won’t just be foreign visitors but ordinary Scots staying in the area, including Fifers themselves.”

Fife tourist tax could bring in £8m a year

This week’s agreement to get the ball rolling does not mean plans for a tourist tax will materialise in Fife.

It is just an initial step as council officers investigate the pros and cons.

It is believed it could generate as much as £8 million a year to spend on tourism infrastructure, such as parking, toilets and campervan facilities.

However, it could add an extra burden on businesses and there are fears visitors could be put off by an extra levy.

Ms Campbell added: “Fife Council should take stock and pause any further plans until the government reviews and amends its legislation.

“Rushing such an important decision will benefit no-one.”

Meanwhile, the ASSC has urged all levels of government to work closely with the business community to ensure the tourist tax is “fit for purpose”.

“This is the only way to ensure the levy does not damage the very sector it is intended to support,” Ms Campbell said.

