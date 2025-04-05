Fun in the sun as Birkhill kids enjoy new £100,000 playpark

Birkhill’s new £100,000 playpark has officially opened in perfect time for the Angus school holidays.

On Friday, local youngsters gave a thumbs up to the new-look park in the spring sunshine.

Angus Provost Linda Clark cut the ribbon on the upgraded facility at the top of Young Avenue.

Its completion marks several years of fundraising for Sidlaw View Residents Association.

The group set about replacing equipment which failed a previous health and safety inspection.

Locals also wanted to make the park more accessible for less able children.

The association landed UK Government cash for the six-figure project, which was supported by Angus Council.

Teachers and pupils from Birkhill Primary School and Tiddlywinks Nursery were the first to try out the new equipment following the official opening.

The event was also attended by community councillors and representatives of the firms involved.

Groundworks were carried out by civil engineering firm Kilmac for free as part of their community engagement programme.

The equipment was supplied and installed by Wicksteed Ltd.

Photographer Kim Cessford went along to capture the fun at Birkhill’s new playpark.