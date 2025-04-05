Fun in the sun as Birkhill kids enjoy new £100,000 playpark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fun in the sun as Birkhill kids enjoy new £100,000 playpark

Sidlaw View Residents Association celebrated the opening of the new equipment after years of fundraising.

By Graham Brown
Angus Provost Linda Clark with children from Birkhill Primary School trying out the new equipment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Provost Linda Clark with children from Birkhill Primary School trying out the new equipment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Birkhill’s new £100,000 playpark has officially opened in perfect time for the Angus school holidays.

On Friday, local youngsters gave a thumbs up to the new-look park in the spring sunshine.

Angus Provost Linda Clark cut the ribbon on the upgraded facility at the top of Young Avenue.

Its completion marks several years of fundraising for Sidlaw View Residents Association.

The group set about replacing equipment which failed a previous health and safety inspection.

Birkhill playpark opening.
Angus Provost Linda Clark cuts the ribbon on the new playpark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Locals also wanted to make the park more accessible for less able children.

The association landed UK Government cash for the six-figure project, which was supported by Angus Council.

Teachers and pupils from Birkhill Primary School and Tiddlywinks Nursery were the first to try out the new equipment following the official opening.

The event was also attended by community councillors and representatives of the firms involved.

Groundworks were carried out by civil engineering firm Kilmac for free as part of their community engagement programme.

The equipment was supplied and installed by Wicksteed Ltd.

Photographer Kim Cessford went along to capture the fun at Birkhill’s new playpark.
Opening of new Birkhill playpark.
Tiddlywinks Nursery youngsters excited to try out the new play area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Birkhill playpark opening event.
There was a good turnout for the official opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
£100,000 Birkhill playpark opens.
Tiddlywinks youngsters arrive for the play area opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Provost Linda Clark opens new Birkhill playpark.
Provost Linda Clark with (from left) Sidlaw View Residents Association treasurer Eddie Mason, secretary Allan Todd and chairman Paul Kennedy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Birkhill nursery children at new playpark opening.
Tiddlywinks Nursery children with the Provost. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

More from News

Perth Sheriff Court
Kebab shop creep made vile 'big meat' remarks to 14-year-old Perth schoolgirls
Anstruther, with the affected car park and beach on the right
'Anstruther open for business' message amid fears lifeboat station work could hit trade
The offending windows on Perth Road, Birnam, Dunkeld,
Dunkeld couple told to tear down replacement windows for being 'too thick'
6
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm
2
Primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a day out at Rossie on the Earn.
100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day
A penny-farthing was a new challenge for Gordon Macleod. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Meet Stirling's penny-farthing enthusiast
Muirfield Primary School's cycle bus en route. Image: Paul Reid
Meet the Angus primary pupils dreaming of being Scotland’s most cycle-friendly school
Orchardhead House, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
5 top-rated care homes in Dunfermline area revealed
A fire closed Cairns Street West in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
Firefighters tackle house fire near Kirkcaldy school for over 3 hours
A Stagecoach bus in Perth.
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to launch new bus service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport

Conversation