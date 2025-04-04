EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to launch new bus service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport

Stagecoach is set to launch a new bus service connecting Fife with Edinburgh Airport.

The JET 787 route will operate between St Andrews and the airport terminal building from May 5.

The daily service will run up to every two hours.

It will also stop in Guardbridge, Cupar, Auchtermuchty and Kinross.

Stagecoach estimates a full journey time of around 90 minutes, with passengers in Kinross getting to the airport in around 40 minutes.

The operator says the JET 787 coaches will feature “comfortable seating” and “luggage storage”.

Sarah Elliott, commercial director at Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We are thrilled to introduce this new bus service, demonstrating Stagecoach’s commitment to improving connectivity across the region.

“The new route will make travel between St Andrews and Edinburgh Airport easier, faster and more affordable.

“It’s a win for local residents, students, and visitors alike, providing a stress-free option for airport access.”

The bus operator expects JET 787 bus times and ticket information to be available later this month.

A JET 747 service from Halbeath Park & Ride already operates a 24/7 service up to every 20 minutes.