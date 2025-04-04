Firefighters tackle house fire near Kirkcaldy school for over 3 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle house fire near Kirkcaldy school for over 3 hours

Five fire appliances and an ambulance were in attendance.

By Finn Nixon
A fire closed Cairns Street West in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle
A fire closed Cairns Street West in Kirkcaldy. Image: David Wardle

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Kirkcaldy for more than three hours.

Firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of the blaze on the west side of Cairns Street West near the junction with Haig Avenue, close to Pathhead Primary School.

The street was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “It looks to have come from the upper right side of a block of four.

“There is white smoke coming from a window and through the tiles of the property next door.

“Everyone is standing down and backing away.

“But four police vehicles and five fire engines including a height appliance are still here.

“An ambulance left on blues and the hospital is about a minute and a half from here.”

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Image: David Wardle

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at 6.26pm to a fire on Cairns Street West.

“Four appliances and a height appliance were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

“The fire was extinguished and the last appliance left the scene at 9.35pm.

“There were no injuries as a result of the fire.”

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.

Conversation