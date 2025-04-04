Firefighters tackle house fire near Kirkcaldy school for over 3 hours

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Kirkcaldy for more than three hours.

Firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of the blaze on the west side of Cairns Street West near the junction with Haig Avenue, close to Pathhead Primary School.

The street was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “It looks to have come from the upper right side of a block of four.

“There is white smoke coming from a window and through the tiles of the property next door.

“Everyone is standing down and backing away.

“But four police vehicles and five fire engines including a height appliance are still here.

“An ambulance left on blues and the hospital is about a minute and a half from here.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called out at 6.26pm to a fire on Cairns Street West.

“Four appliances and a height appliance were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

“The fire was extinguished and the last appliance left the scene at 9.35pm.

“There were no injuries as a result of the fire.”

Police Scotland has been approached for further information.