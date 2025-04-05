Manhole repairs to close Broughty Ferry street for three days

A section of a busy road in Broughty Ferry will close for three days at the beginning of next week.

Forthill Road will be shut between Balgillo Road and Luke Place from Monday due to manhole repairs.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner’s website shows the works will be carried out by BT Openreach near the junction with Balgillo Road.

Xplore Dundee’s 5 and 5A services will be diverted.

Buses heading for Barnhill will use Nursery Road, Strathmore Street and Balgillo Road East.

They will then use the Balgillo Roundabout on the A92 to turn around and continue on their normal routes towards Ninewells Hospital.

It comes as Scottish Gas Networks continue to upgrade the gas network in Broughty Ferry.

Drivers have had to seek alternative routes during the roadworks which began in September last year.

Queen Street is currently closed to westbound traffic between Fort Street and St Vincent Street.

Monifieth Road is expected to then close between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street from Monday.

The Courier has detailed the provisional dates, closures and diversions which are in place throughout these ongoing works.