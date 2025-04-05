Man, 51, airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 51, airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Highland Perthshire

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the crash close to Straloch on the A924.

By Ellidh Aitken
The crash happened on the A924 near Straloch. Image: Google Street View
A 51-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between two motorcycles in Highland Perthshire.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the crash close to Straloch on the A924 between Pitlochry and Bridge of Cally just after 12pm on Saturday.

The crash involved two motorcyclists and a 51-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance.

His condition is not known.

The road was closed and reopened at around 2pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday, we received a report of a crash involving two motorcycles on the A924 near Pitlochry.

“A  51-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances to the crash.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the A924 in the area of Straloch.

“We received the call at 12.09pm from police and sent two appliances, one from Kirkmichael and one from Dundee, which was on standby in Dunkeld and was not needed.

“There were two motorcyclists involved and firefighters helped to make the scene safe.

“Possible casualties were in the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Conversation