Man, 51, airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash in Highland Perthshire

A 51-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between two motorcycles in Highland Perthshire.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the crash close to Straloch on the A924 between Pitlochry and Bridge of Cally just after 12pm on Saturday.

The crash involved two motorcyclists and a 51-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by air ambulance.

His condition is not known.

The road was closed and reopened at around 2pm.

Man airlifted to hospital after crash between two motorcyclists in Perthshire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.35am on Saturday, we received a report of a crash involving two motorcycles on the A924 near Pitlochry.

“A 51-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances to the crash.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the A924 in the area of Straloch.

“We received the call at 12.09pm from police and sent two appliances, one from Kirkmichael and one from Dundee, which was on standby in Dunkeld and was not needed.

“There were two motorcyclists involved and firefighters helped to make the scene safe.

“Possible casualties were in the hands of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”