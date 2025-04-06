Fife pensioner, 75, says she ‘lost everything’ in house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pensioner, 75, says she ‘lost everything’ in house fire

Elizabeth Wilson has been forced to move out after the blaze devastated her Leven home.

By Finn Nixon
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied
Smoke pours from the building on Letham Terrace in Leven. Image: Supplied

An elderly Leven woman has been left with next to nothing after her house burnt down earlier this year.

Elizabeth Wilson, 75, told The Courier she had “lost everything” after the fire on the evening of January 18.

It was about 10.30pm on a Saturday night when the blaze took hold in the roof of a block of homes.

Elizabeth was visiting her daughter Angela’s house when her son told her over the phone that her home was ablaze.

She found it hard to believe and told him “it was nothing to joke about”, before realising the scale of destruction the fire had caused.

No one was injured in the blaze, which firefighters tackled for more than two hours.

Elizabeth: ‘I’ve lost everything’ in fire

Elizabeth’s home and three others in the same block on Letham Terrace were severely damaged by the blaze and – and ensuing water damage.

And the scale of the destruction meant the pensioner was left with very little.

Elizabeth said: “The house next door exploded and I couldn’t get anything out.

“I couldn’t believe the house went up in flames.

“There was nothing left at all.

“Now the house is going to be knocked down.

“I’ve lost everything, including all my clothes.

“I’ve been buying out of charity shops for the last 10-11 weeks.”

A police vehicle outside the badly damaged home in Leven. The roof is largely gone following the fierce fire.
Elizabeth Wilson’s home was one of four devastated by the fire in January. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Elizabeth had lived on Letham Terrace for around five years, but has now been offered a new house by Fife Council in the Mountfleurie area of Leven.

The former Leven Spinning Mill worker is staying with her daughter Angela while she waits to move in.

“The council have put in carpets, two couches and a TV unit”, she explained.

“But I’m going to need a bed and some white goods, and there is no heating at the moment.

“I’ll keep going as I always do because it’s all I can do.”

Angela has launched a GoFund Me appeal for her mother and is raising awareness of her plight in the hope she will receive some donations.

Since publicising Elizabeth’s story on social media, offers of a hoover, a double bed, a mattress and some other smaller items have been made.

Conversation