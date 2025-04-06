Fife pensioner, 75, says she ‘lost everything’ in house fire

An elderly Leven woman has been left with next to nothing after her house burnt down earlier this year.

Elizabeth Wilson, 75, told The Courier she had “lost everything” after the fire on the evening of January 18.

It was about 10.30pm on a Saturday night when the blaze took hold in the roof of a block of homes.

Elizabeth was visiting her daughter Angela’s house when her son told her over the phone that her home was ablaze.

She found it hard to believe and told him “it was nothing to joke about”, before realising the scale of destruction the fire had caused.

No one was injured in the blaze, which firefighters tackled for more than two hours.

Elizabeth: ‘I’ve lost everything’ in fire

Elizabeth’s home and three others in the same block on Letham Terrace were severely damaged by the blaze and – and ensuing water damage.

And the scale of the destruction meant the pensioner was left with very little.

Elizabeth said: “The house next door exploded and I couldn’t get anything out.

“I couldn’t believe the house went up in flames.

“There was nothing left at all.

“Now the house is going to be knocked down.

“I’ve lost everything, including all my clothes.

“I’ve been buying out of charity shops for the last 10-11 weeks.”

Elizabeth had lived on Letham Terrace for around five years, but has now been offered a new house by Fife Council in the Mountfleurie area of Leven.

The former Leven Spinning Mill worker is staying with her daughter Angela while she waits to move in.

“The council have put in carpets, two couches and a TV unit”, she explained.

“But I’m going to need a bed and some white goods, and there is no heating at the moment.

“I’ll keep going as I always do because it’s all I can do.”

Angela has launched a GoFund Me appeal for her mother and is raising awareness of her plight in the hope she will receive some donations.

Since publicising Elizabeth’s story on social media, offers of a hoover, a double bed, a mattress and some other smaller items have been made.