Ambulance on scene of crash involving motorcyclist on A84 near Callander

An ambulance was at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist near Callander.

Emergency services were called to the A84 between Callander and Strathyre at around 7.15am on Sunday.

One passerby said an ambulance was heading to the scene just north of the Ben Ledi Bridge.

He said: “We were driving north and we saw a car had stopped and a man was directing traffic.

“There were no emergency services so it must have just happened.

‘”A group of motorcyclists had stopped, and they were trying to help another motorcyclist who was laid out on the floor.

“An ambulance was then seen heading to the scene.

“I really hope the motorcyclist was okay.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.