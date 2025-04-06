Man rescued from car and taken to hospital after Cupar crash

A man had to be cut free from his car before he could be taken to hospital after a crash near Cupar.

Emergency services were called to the A91 between Cupar and Auchtermuchty shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Firefighters came to the aid of a man who was trapped in a car.

They were forced to remove the door of the vehicle before he could be rescued and passed into the care of medical teams.

He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 12.24am.

“We sent a crew from Auchtermuchty and one from Newburgh.

“They rescued one male who was trapped in a car and removed the car door.

“The incident was left with police.

“The man was handed to the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

The nature of his injuries are unknown.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.