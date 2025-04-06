Temperatures to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as 21°C forecast

Temperatures are set to soar in Tayside, Fife and Stirling, with 21°C forecast for some areas this week.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures will rise as high as 21°C in Dundee, Perth and Angus on Thursday.

It will be slightly cooler in other parts of the region, as forecasters expect 19°C in Dunfermline and Stirling and 20°C in St Andrews.

Temperatures in Dundee will be lower at the start of the week before peaking on Thursday.

They will then drop again slightly into the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for April 10 to April 19 says: “Widely dry and sunny at first with high pressure across the UK, although cloudier in some parts of the far north and far east, perhaps with some light drizzle at times.

“Winds are likely to be light with temperatures above normal away from windward coasts.

“A gradual change to a more unsettled weather regime is likely thereafter, with Atlantic frontal systems or showers from the south making inroads across the UK.

“This is expected to herald a wetter period.

“There will be showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.

“This could be accompanied by strong winds, particularly in the south and west.

“Temperatures are likely to gradually return closer to normal.”