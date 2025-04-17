Top 5 reasons why people were put off attending Dundee’s Christmas revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top 5 reasons why people were put off attending Dundee’s Christmas revealed

The City Square event attracted 157,000 visitors but some turned down the chance to go.

The market attracted 157,000 people. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The market attracted 157,000 people. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Ellidh Aitken

Residents and visitors to Dundee have revealed the reasons why they were put off attending Dundee’s Christmas.

The event was held in City Square between November and January and featured an ice rink, a big wheel, fairground rides and several market stalls.

About 157,000 visitors made their way to Dundee’s Christmas and, as revealed by The Courier, it was well-received with 87% of people rating it as excellent or very good in an online survey.

The event also generated about £2.6 million for the city’s economy.

However, a report into the event has also revealed the top five reasons why some people were put off.

The reasons are set out below, in order of the ones cited most by survey participants.

1. ‘Link’ to ill-fated Dundee Winterfest

The highest number of respondents who gave reasons for not attending – 43% – said they did not visit due to perceptions that the market was linked to the previous ill-fated Winterfest event.

Winterfest was held at Slessor Gardens for two years but then failed to open in 2023 after a planned move to City Square.

Winterfest was run by a different company. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A series of emails later revealed the chaos and confusion behind the doomed plans.

Winterfest was run by M&N Events but Dundee’s Christmas was operated by NL Productions – a separate firm.

Both events were supported by the council.

2. City centre crime and anti-social behaviour

The survey revealed that 36% of people who did not attend were reluctant to visit Dundee city centre due to concerns about anti-social behaviour and crime.

Problems with anti-social behaviour have been persistent in the area for many months and have continued into 2025.

Police in Dundee city centre. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

In February, McDonald’s franchisee Nick McPartland called out “social media one-upmanship” after a series of fires at his Reform Street restaurant.

He said: “Youths keep putting people in danger for social media attention.”

3. Value for money

Some 33% of respondents believed the event would be expensive and not offer value for money.

That was reflected in the comments of  Courier readers who had attended the event, with some saying they found the attractions to be costly.

4. ‘Poor’ event offering

Just under a third of respondents to the survey said they believed the event’s offering would be poor and cited this as a reason for not attending.

Dundee’s Christmas promised 10 market stalls, a real ice rink, a funfair and a Santa Claus experience.

However, not all the stalls were filled.

The event offered an ice rink. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Chris Heather, who runs Heather Street Food outside the V&A, was among those who hired a chalet.

He told The Courier that the market had “potential” for success with some changes, including increasing the size of the ice rink.

5. Negative opinions of Dundee City Council

The fifth most common reason given by respondents for not attending – 22% – was negative opinions of Dundee City Council and negative political views.

However, the report did not elaborate on what had caused these opinions to be formed.

Dundee’s Christmas will not return in 2025, with the council opting to return to traditional celebrations like a tree in City Square and a lights switch-on night.

When asked to comment on the survey, the council said a committee of councillors would consider a report on the event “in due course”.

Conversation