News Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents Firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading. By Ellidh Aitken April 6 2025, 2:37pm Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents Smoke was seen billowing into the sky as firefighters tackled burning tyres near a former shop in Methil. Emergency services were called to a stack of tyres on fire near the old newsagents on the Fife town's Herriot Crescent. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says the fire is impacting a nearby shed. An eyewitness said the fire appeared to have taken hold behind the old shop and has damaged a fence and charred a shed in a neighbouring garden. Police were also at the scene. A SFRS spokesperson said: "We were called to a fire near Laird Avenue in Methil at about 1.35pm. "It was a stack of tyres on fire, which has impacted the shed off a neighbouring property. "We sent two appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy."
