Smoke billowing from burning stack of tyres near former Methil newsagents

Smoke was seen billowing into the sky as firefighters tackled burning tyres near a former shop in Methil.

Emergency services were called to a stack of tyres on fire near the old newsagents on the Fife town’s Herriot Crescent.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) says the fire is impacting a nearby shed.

An eyewitness said the fire appeared to have taken hold behind the old shop and has damaged a fence and charred a shed in a neighbouring garden.

Police were also at the scene.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called to a fire near Laird Avenue in Methil at about 1.35pm.

“It was a stack of tyres on fire, which has impacted the shed off a neighbouring property.

“We sent two appliances from Methil and Kirkcaldy.”