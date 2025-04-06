£148m Tayside EuroMillions winner divorces second husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£148m Tayside EuroMillions winner divorces second husband

Gillian Bayford became a multi-millionaire after winning big in 2012.

By Finn Nixon
EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford pictured in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tayside EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford and her second husband have divorced.

The 52-year-old – who scooped a £148 million jackpot with first husband Adrian in 2012 – and Brian Deans have split after nearly seven years of marriage.

Documents lodged publicly reveal their divorce was granted by Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Courier has contacted Ms Bayford and Mr Deans, who wed in August 2018, for comment.

The pair tied the knot at the Fairmont St Andrews six years to the day after the mum-of-three, raised in Carnoustie, Angus, learned she had scooped the jackpot.

Tayside interests

She became one of Scotland’s wealthiest women after winning the EuroMillions.

But the former healthcare assistant’s nine-year marriage to Adrian ended just 15 months later and the couple, then living in Suffolk, split their winnings.

Ms Bayford moved back to Tayside, living in both Broughty Ferry and Perthshire, and has since pursued various interests in the region.

Gillian and Adrian Bayford celebrating their EuroMillions win.

These have included backing the Our Wullie Bucket Trail and pushing for new homes to be built in Dundee.

She has also previously donated thousands in cash to the Archie Foundation, a local children’s healthcare charity.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, which first reported Kirkcaldy-born Ms Bayford’s marriage breakdown, a source said: “Now the divorce is final she’s starting all over again and is delighted with how everything has worked out.”

Conversation