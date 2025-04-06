£148m Tayside EuroMillions winner divorces second husband

Tayside EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford and her second husband have divorced.

The 52-year-old – who scooped a £148 million jackpot with first husband Adrian in 2012 – and Brian Deans have split after nearly seven years of marriage.

Documents lodged publicly reveal their divorce was granted by Dundee Sheriff Court.

The Courier has contacted Ms Bayford and Mr Deans, who wed in August 2018, for comment.

The pair tied the knot at the Fairmont St Andrews six years to the day after the mum-of-three, raised in Carnoustie, Angus, learned she had scooped the jackpot.

Tayside interests

She became one of Scotland’s wealthiest women after winning the EuroMillions.

But the former healthcare assistant’s nine-year marriage to Adrian ended just 15 months later and the couple, then living in Suffolk, split their winnings.

Ms Bayford moved back to Tayside, living in both Broughty Ferry and Perthshire, and has since pursued various interests in the region.

These have included backing the Our Wullie Bucket Trail and pushing for new homes to be built in Dundee.

She has also previously donated thousands in cash to the Archie Foundation, a local children’s healthcare charity.

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, which first reported Kirkcaldy-born Ms Bayford’s marriage breakdown, a source said: “Now the divorce is final she’s starting all over again and is delighted with how everything has worked out.”