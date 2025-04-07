Firefighters tackle Forfar house blaze for nearly 4 hours

Firefighters spent nearly four hours at the scene of a Forfar house blaze.

Emergency services were called to South Street just after 9pm on Sunday.

Crews from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee were all sent to the scene.

Residents on neighbouring streets described seeing thick smoke as flames shot into the air.

Firefighters tackled the blaze until around 1am.

There were no reported injuries.

Roof ‘collapsed’ during Forfar house fire

The cause has not been confirmed but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

One resident told The Courier the roof of the home appeared to collapse.

He said: “There were a lot of emergency services at the scene.

“The blaze started small and grew – fire crews were spraying it with water.

“The roof then collapsed, which allowed the crews to go up on extended ladders or in a basket and get water into the attic area.

“That helped them put the blaze out after a few hours.”

A woman who lives nearby said: “I do feel for the people that live there after seeing the extent of the damage.

“The street was closed off for a few hours.

“Firefighters had cut a hole in the roof to get the water straight in.

“There was so much smoke at the time.”