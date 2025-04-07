Firefighters tackle Forfar house blaze for nearly 4 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle Forfar house blaze for nearly 4 hours

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen over the Angus town.

By James Simpson
The fire on South Street, Forfar. Image: Supplied
The fire on South Street, Forfar. Image: Supplied

Firefighters spent nearly four hours at the scene of a Forfar house blaze.

Emergency services were called to South Street just after 9pm on Sunday.

Crews from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee were all sent to the scene.

Residents on neighbouring streets described seeing thick smoke as flames shot into the air.

Firefighters tackled the blaze until around 1am.

There were no reported injuries.

Roof ‘collapsed’ during Forfar house fire

The cause has not been confirmed but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

One resident told The Courier the roof of the home appeared to collapse.

He said: “There were a lot of emergency services at the scene.

“The blaze started small and grew – fire crews were spraying it with water.

“The roof then collapsed, which allowed the crews to go up on extended ladders or in a basket and get water into the attic area.

“That helped them put the blaze out after a few hours.”

Damage to the house on South Street, Forfar. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A woman who lives nearby said: “I do feel for the people that live there after seeing the extent of the damage.

“The street was closed off for a few hours.

“Firefighters had cut a hole in the roof to get the water straight in.

“There was so much smoke at the time.”

