Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into traffic lights near Dundee Airport

The car was taped off following the collision.

By James Simpson
The damaged car and traffic lights on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The damaged car and traffic lights on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into traffic lights near Dundee Airport.

Emergency services were called to Riverside Drive just after 7am on Monday.

The road was blocked for a short time.

It is understood the female driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Courier’s reporter James Simpson, who attended the scene, said: “The crash was at the crossing beside the Dundee University playing fields.

The car has been taped off. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“The front end of the car is badly damaged and it has been taped off in the central reservation due to exposed wiring linked to the crossing.

“The traffic lights have been destroyed and are in several pieces on the ground.

“The road is running in both directions.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-car crash on Riverside Drive, Dundee, around 7.15am on Monday.

“Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital.”

Conversation