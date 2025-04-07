Pictures as hundreds turn out for Arbroath Declaration Day celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as hundreds turn out for Arbroath Declaration Day celebrations

Families flocked to the event organised by the Friends of Arbroath Abbey at the ancient landmark before hundreds joined a parade to the town harbour.

By Graham Brown
Hundreds joined the High Street parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Friends of Arbroath Abbey struck it lucky as glorious weather brought out the crowds for their Declaration Day event.

The historic landmark was bathed in sunshine for a programme marking the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Highland dancers kicked off the day of celebrations, and families were able to enjoy a range of activities.

And the Friends encouraged people to sign a modern-day pledge of support for the Abbey.

It read: “I pledge to support Arbroath Abbey and help restore pride in our community.”

The volunteers are working to increase awareness of the Abbey and encourage greater visitor numbers.

Hundreds joined a parade through the town centre for the day’s finale.

It recreated the departure of the 1320 declaration by boat from Arbroath harbour, bound for Avignon in France.

Photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the crowds at Arbroath Abbey and the harbour.

Saltire-waving Jamie Blackhall at the Arbroath Abbey event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Abbey was a hive of activity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Provost Linda Clark addresses the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harbour crowds watch the modern-day declaration setting sail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freddie McGill, 5, struck a bullseye on the inflatable axe throwing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirstin McGill with two-year-old daughter Mollie at Arbroath Abbey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The boat makes its way out of Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath Pipe Band lead the Declaration Day parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harry Simpson takes the declaration down to the boat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A demonstration of traditional spinning at the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flora Kirk, 6, enjoys the silent disco. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Flag-waving crowds make their way to the harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crowds wave off the modern-day declaration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath Pipe Band get ready to play. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The packed parade makes its way down the High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Finn, 8 and Angus, 10, McKay enjoy the silent disco. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The declaration arrives at Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jamie Blackhall with his saltire at the abbey event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The declaration makes its way out of harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Provost Linda Clark leads the parade to the harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Harbourside crowds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

 

