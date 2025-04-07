News Pictures as hundreds turn out for Arbroath Declaration Day celebrations Families flocked to the event organised by the Friends of Arbroath Abbey at the ancient landmark before hundreds joined a parade to the town harbour. By Graham Brown April 7 2025, 9:03am April 7 2025, 9:03am Share Pictures as hundreds turn out for Arbroath Declaration Day celebrations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217105/arbroath-abbey-declaration-day-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds joined the High Street parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Friends of Arbroath Abbey struck it lucky as glorious weather brought out the crowds for their Declaration Day event. The historic landmark was bathed in sunshine for a programme marking the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath. Highland dancers kicked off the day of celebrations, and families were able to enjoy a range of activities. And the Friends encouraged people to sign a modern-day pledge of support for the Abbey. It read: “I pledge to support Arbroath Abbey and help restore pride in our community.” The volunteers are working to increase awareness of the Abbey and encourage greater visitor numbers. Hundreds joined a parade through the town centre for the day’s finale. It recreated the departure of the 1320 declaration by boat from Arbroath harbour, bound for Avignon in France. Photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the crowds at Arbroath Abbey and the harbour. Saltire-waving Jamie Blackhall at the Arbroath Abbey event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The Abbey was a hive of activity. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Angus Provost Linda Clark addresses the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Harbour crowds watch the modern-day declaration setting sail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Freddie McGill, 5, struck a bullseye on the inflatable axe throwing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kirstin McGill with two-year-old daughter Mollie at Arbroath Abbey. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The boat makes its way out of Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Arbroath Pipe Band lead the Declaration Day parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Harry Simpson takes the declaration down to the boat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A demonstration of traditional spinning at the event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Flora Kirk, 6, enjoys the silent disco. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Flag-waving crowds make their way to the harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Crowds wave off the modern-day declaration. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Arbroath Pipe Band get ready to play. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The packed parade makes its way down the High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Finn, 8 and Angus, 10, McKay enjoy the silent disco. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The declaration arrives at Arbroath harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Jamie Blackhall with his saltire at the abbey event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The declaration makes its way out of harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Provost Linda Clark leads the parade to the harbour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Harbourside crowds. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Conversation