Pictures as hundreds turn out for Arbroath Declaration Day celebrations

The Friends of Arbroath Abbey struck it lucky as glorious weather brought out the crowds for their Declaration Day event.

The historic landmark was bathed in sunshine for a programme marking the 705th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

Highland dancers kicked off the day of celebrations, and families were able to enjoy a range of activities.

And the Friends encouraged people to sign a modern-day pledge of support for the Abbey.

It read: “I pledge to support Arbroath Abbey and help restore pride in our community.”

The volunteers are working to increase awareness of the Abbey and encourage greater visitor numbers.

Hundreds joined a parade through the town centre for the day’s finale.

It recreated the departure of the 1320 declaration by boat from Arbroath harbour, bound for Avignon in France.

Photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the crowds at Arbroath Abbey and the harbour.