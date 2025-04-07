VIDEO: Protesters cover Dundee offices with red paint

Protesters have damaged an office block in Dundee.

Red paint has been thrown over Enterprise House on Greenmarket and several windows have been smashed.

Messages saying, “£10 for weapons, stop funding genocide” have also been sprayed on two areas of the building.

It has not been confirmed who is behind the Dundee protest or who the target is.

Enterprise House is currently occupied by Social Security Scotland, a Scottish Government benefits agency.

Scottish Enterprise moved out of the building in 2021 and the agency confirmed it no longer has any links to it.

However, several other buildings, including the Aviva offices in Perth, have been hit by similar protests from pro-Palestine groups in response to military action from Israel in recent months.

One witness said at least 10 windows appeared to have been damaged with red paint thrown over the entrance to the building.

A police car was parked outside at around 9am on Monday.

A witness said: “It’s some mess. There were reportedly two people on bikes involved.

“They used a hammer to smash the windows.

“Police are guarding the front of the building.”

A Social Security Scotland spokesperson said: “Our Enterprise House office in Dundee was vandalised in the early hours of this morning.

“To ensure the safety and security of our colleagues, we have asked those who are able to work from home or another building to do so.

“Police Scotland are onsite and we are cooperating with their investigation of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Monday we received a report of vandalism to a premises on Greenmarket, Dundee.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Scottish Enterprise has also been approached for comment.