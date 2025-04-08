Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for ‘serious failings’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for ‘serious failings’

Perth and Kinross Council has defended its record at the Double Dykes and Bobbin Mill Gypsy/Traveller sites at Ruthvenfield and Pitlochry.

By Morag Lindsay
New chalet at the Dounle Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth
The council-run Double Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site is getting a £6.5m facelift. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Gypsy/Traveller residents at two Perthshire sites have been “seriously failed” by the council, an investigation has found.

The Scottish Housing Regulator investigated complaints about the Double Dykes and Bobbin Mill sites at Ruthvenfield, near Perth, and Pitlochry.

It found Perth and Kinross Council had not met required standards for accommodation, housing and repairs.

Its communication and engagement with Gypsy/Traveller residents was also found to be lacking.

The council appealed against the findings.

But its claim was dismissed and the ruling was upheld.

It is now working on an action plan to reassure residents and the regulator that it is tackling the concerns.

Chalets at Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site at Ruthvenvield near Perth
Double Dykes is one of two Gypsy/Traveller sites in Perthshire. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Perth and Kinross Council says it is “extremely disappointed” by the findings.

And it points to its ongoing £6.5 million revamp at Double Dykes and plans for improvements at Pitlochry as evidence of its commitment to the Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller community.

Council ‘working constructively’ to address Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller concerns

The Scottish Housing Regulator received complaints from both sites in November 2024.

Residents raised separate concerns relating to the standard of accommodation and the council’s approach to communication and engagement.

At both sites, the regulator said it found “serious failings” on the council’s part.

It found the council had failed to meet its obligations under the Scottish Social Housing Charter.

It also said neither site meets the Scottish Government’s minimum standards.

However, it did note that the council is working constructively to address concerns and deliver improvements.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council’s Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites aren’t up to scratch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Regulator chairman George Walker said: “Being able to bring serious concerns to us is an important safeguard for tenants where a group of tenants have serious concerns and their landlord has not put this right.

“We will engage with Perth and Kinross Council as it takes forward the necessary improvements to address the failings at both sites.”

Chalet replacements on course for completion this autumn

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed by the Scottish Housing Regulator’s findings.

“As a housing service, we have consistently worked, and continue to work, diligently to address any concerns raised by residents regarding their accommodation or site.”

The spokesperson said the £6.5m revamp at Double Dykes is due to be completed in September.

All chalets are being replaced with new energy-efficient accommodation, alongside other major improvement works.

The council secured £3.9m from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund towards the project.

Interior of chalet, showing new kitchen fittings
Inside one of the new chalets at the Double Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

“A feasibility study is also being taken forward to identify potential future improvements at the site at Bobbin Mill,” the spokesperson added.

“We will meet tenants soon for their feedback on how we can move forward with this work.

“We remain dedicated to continuous improvement, and we will now develop an enhanced action plan to assure the regulator and our tenants that we are making progress to address any concerns raised.”

Council must act urgently, says campaign group

Human rights group Making Rights Real supported the Perthshire Gypsy/Travellers in their complaints.

Its director Clare MacGillivray welcomed the findings.

“If the Scottish Housing Regulator finds that the council has failed in its duties and breached its obligations under the Scottish Social Housing Charter, then the council needs to act and change its ways,” she said.

“We hope to see urgent action from the council.”

