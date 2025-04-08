Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for ‘serious failings’

Gypsy/Traveller residents at two Perthshire sites have been “seriously failed” by the council, an investigation has found.

The Scottish Housing Regulator investigated complaints about the Double Dykes and Bobbin Mill sites at Ruthvenfield, near Perth, and Pitlochry.

It found Perth and Kinross Council had not met required standards for accommodation, housing and repairs.

Its communication and engagement with Gypsy/Traveller residents was also found to be lacking.

The council appealed against the findings.

But its claim was dismissed and the ruling was upheld.

It is now working on an action plan to reassure residents and the regulator that it is tackling the concerns.

Perth and Kinross Council says it is “extremely disappointed” by the findings.

And it points to its ongoing £6.5 million revamp at Double Dykes and plans for improvements at Pitlochry as evidence of its commitment to the Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller community.

Council ‘working constructively’ to address Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller concerns

The Scottish Housing Regulator received complaints from both sites in November 2024.

Residents raised separate concerns relating to the standard of accommodation and the council’s approach to communication and engagement.

At both sites, the regulator said it found “serious failings” on the council’s part.

It found the council had failed to meet its obligations under the Scottish Social Housing Charter.

It also said neither site meets the Scottish Government’s minimum standards.

However, it did note that the council is working constructively to address concerns and deliver improvements.

Regulator chairman George Walker said: “Being able to bring serious concerns to us is an important safeguard for tenants where a group of tenants have serious concerns and their landlord has not put this right.

“We will engage with Perth and Kinross Council as it takes forward the necessary improvements to address the failings at both sites.”

Chalet replacements on course for completion this autumn

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed by the Scottish Housing Regulator’s findings.

“As a housing service, we have consistently worked, and continue to work, diligently to address any concerns raised by residents regarding their accommodation or site.”

The spokesperson said the £6.5m revamp at Double Dykes is due to be completed in September.

All chalets are being replaced with new energy-efficient accommodation, alongside other major improvement works.

The council secured £3.9m from the Scottish Government’s Gypsy/Traveller Accommodation Fund towards the project.

“A feasibility study is also being taken forward to identify potential future improvements at the site at Bobbin Mill,” the spokesperson added.

“We will meet tenants soon for their feedback on how we can move forward with this work.

“We remain dedicated to continuous improvement, and we will now develop an enhanced action plan to assure the regulator and our tenants that we are making progress to address any concerns raised.”

Council must act urgently, says campaign group

Human rights group Making Rights Real supported the Perthshire Gypsy/Travellers in their complaints.

Its director Clare MacGillivray welcomed the findings.

“If the Scottish Housing Regulator finds that the council has failed in its duties and breached its obligations under the Scottish Social Housing Charter, then the council needs to act and change its ways,” she said.

“We hope to see urgent action from the council.”