Two former school sites in Dunfermline go up for sale

Two former Dunfermline school sites have gone up for sale – and could host hundreds of new homes.

The old Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools were demolished after pupils moved to the new education campus last August.

Now the two plots of land, which total about 33 acres, have been put up for sale.

Real estate firm Avison Young is marketing the two sites on behalf of Fife Council with a closing date for offers of June 5.

It says the sites have “development potential” and can be sold together or separately.

A framework for the land says there would be a capacity for about 280 homes across the two plots.

However, it says “there may be scope to enhance the density of the site further” and increase the size of any development.

Planning permission would still have to be sought before any homes are built.

It comes after the nearby Fife College campus on Halbeath Road was put up for sale in January.

That site has already attracted interest from several housing developers.