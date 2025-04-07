News Two former school sites in Dunfermline go up for sale Hundreds of new homes could be built on the sites of Woodmill and St Columba's high schools. By Neil Henderson April 7 2025, 11:12am April 7 2025, 11:12am Share Two former school sites in Dunfermline go up for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217157/woodmill-st-columbas-high-school-sites-dunfermline-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The former Woodmill and St Columba's sites in Dunfermline are up for sale. Image: Fife Council/Avison Young Two former Dunfermline school sites have gone up for sale – and could host hundreds of new homes. The old Woodmill and St Columba’s high schools were demolished after pupils moved to the new education campus last August. Now the two plots of land, which total about 33 acres, have been put up for sale. Real estate firm Avison Young is marketing the two sites on behalf of Fife Council with a closing date for offers of June 5. An aerial view of the former St Columba’s High School site. Image: Fife Council/Avison Young St Columba’s High School during the demolition. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson It says the sites have “development potential” and can be sold together or separately. A framework for the land says there would be a capacity for about 280 homes across the two plots. However, it says “there may be scope to enhance the density of the site further” and increase the size of any development. The old Woodmill High School site. Image: Fife Council/Avison Young The demolition of Woodmill High School. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson Planning permission would still have to be sought before any homes are built. It comes after the nearby Fife College campus on Halbeath Road was put up for sale in January. That site has already attracted interest from several housing developers. Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter
