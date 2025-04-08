Calls for signage on Dundee streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for signage on Dundee streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Since February 2024, drivers who park their vehicles on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs can be fined £100.

By Laura Devlin
The rules are designed to keep pavements clear. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Calls have been made for signs to be erected on Dundee streets which are exempt from the paving parking ban amid confusion.

The rules are designed to keep pavements clear for people with mobility issues or using pushchairs.

Figures show that as of March 15, more than 3,200 fines had been issued since the ban was introduced.

Of these, more than 200 were successfully appealed. In total, Dundee City Council has recieved £108,400 in fines.

Exemptions not clear

However, around two dozen streets in Dundee are exempt from ban. Despite this, there is currently no signage in place informing drivers of the rules.

This has sparked frustration from the Dundee Liberal Democrats, who say it is “ridiculous” no markers have been installed.

Cars parked along Ancrum Drive, one of the exempt streets. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “The Liberal Democrat group asked about the on-street signing and lining of pavement parking exemptions as these are not yet in place.

“The council agreed that in a small number of streets there is a pavement parking exemption for reasonable reasons but it strikes us as ridiculous to have nothing on-street to tell the driver of these.

“It is particularly problematic as some of the pavement parking exemptions only cover part and not all of a street.”

Funding yet to be finalised

Funding for the parking ban infrastructure is set to come from the Scottish Government.

However, the amount money each local authority will receive is yet to be finalised.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council added: “Transport Scotland is currently discussing with Cosla what work will qualify for this funding.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan is calling for action. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Once these details are finalised, signage identifying the areas exempt from the pavement parking ban will be installed.

“As advised to the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee in November last year, officers have monitored Dundee’s road network during the first six months of enforcement and there are no proposals to introduce additional pavement parking exemptions.”

