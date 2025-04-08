Calls for signage on Dundee streets exempt from pavement parking ban

Calls have been made for signs to be erected on Dundee streets which are exempt from the paving parking ban amid confusion.

Since February 2024, drivers who park their vehicles on pavements, double park or block dropped kerbs can be fined £100.

The rules are designed to keep pavements clear for people with mobility issues or using pushchairs.

Figures show that as of March 15, more than 3,200 fines had been issued since the ban was introduced.

Of these, more than 200 were successfully appealed. In total, Dundee City Council has recieved £108,400 in fines.

Exemptions not clear

However, around two dozen streets in Dundee are exempt from ban. Despite this, there is currently no signage in place informing drivers of the rules.

This has sparked frustration from the Dundee Liberal Democrats, who say it is “ridiculous” no markers have been installed.

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “The Liberal Democrat group asked about the on-street signing and lining of pavement parking exemptions as these are not yet in place.

“The council agreed that in a small number of streets there is a pavement parking exemption for reasonable reasons but it strikes us as ridiculous to have nothing on-street to tell the driver of these.

“It is particularly problematic as some of the pavement parking exemptions only cover part and not all of a street.”

Funding yet to be finalised

Funding for the parking ban infrastructure is set to come from the Scottish Government.

However, the amount money each local authority will receive is yet to be finalised.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council added: “Transport Scotland is currently discussing with Cosla what work will qualify for this funding.

“Once these details are finalised, signage identifying the areas exempt from the pavement parking ban will be installed.

“As advised to the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee in November last year, officers have monitored Dundee’s road network during the first six months of enforcement and there are no proposals to introduce additional pavement parking exemptions.”