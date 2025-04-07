News Firefighters called after large cloud of smoke seen in Angus hills One crew has been sent to the incident in the Glen Lethnot area. By Ben MacDonald April 7 2025, 10:39am April 7 2025, 10:39am Share Firefighters called after large cloud of smoke seen in Angus hills Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217220/firefighters-smoke-angus-hills/ Copy Link 0 comment The smoke is visible from Forfar. Image: Supplied Firefighters have been called after a large cloud of smoke was seen in the Angus hills. The fire service received a call at 10.15am on Monday about the possible fire in the Glen Lethnot area, in the north of the county. A photo shared with The Courier by a resident in Forfar showed a large plume of smoke visible in the distance. It has not been confirmed what is causing the smoke. One crew has been sent to the scene to investigate. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
