Firefighters called after large cloud of smoke seen in Angus hills

Firefighters have been called after a large cloud of smoke was seen in the Angus hills.

The fire service received a call at 10.15am on Monday about the possible fire in the Glen Lethnot area, in the north of the county.

A photo shared with The Courier by a resident in Forfar showed a large plume of smoke visible in the distance.

It has not been confirmed what is causing the smoke.

One crew has been sent to the scene to investigate.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

