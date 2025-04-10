Council refuses to reveal how many Dundee pavement parking offenders have paid their fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council refuses to reveal how many Dundee pavement parking offenders have paid their fines

The local authority says the information "relates to an individual's private life".

By Finn Nixon
Cars parked on a pavement on Fleming Gardens South in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Council chiefs are refusing to reveal how many of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offenders have actually paid their fines – claiming this information is “private”.

In March, The Courier revealed a list of drivers who had been prolific pavement parking offenders during the first year of the ban.

Our data showed the driver of a black Audi had been fined 13 times in just 12 months for parking on pavements on Saggar Street and North Court Street.

Meanwhile, the driver of a red Peugeot had been fined 12 times for parking on pavements on Hepburn Street.

Several others had also received multiple tickets.

Council says pavement parking data ‘relates to an individual’s private life and finances’

Following our story, numerous Courier readers asked whether any of the fines had actually been paid.

The Courier submitted a Freedom of Information request to Dundee City Council to ask for this data.

The local authority refused to supply the information because it involved the “personal data” of third parties.

The Courier appealed, arguing the information did not identify individuals as it did not include people’s names, registration numbers or even the models of car.

But council chief executive Greg Colgan has now turned down that appeal.

In a letter to The Courier, Mr Colgan said: “While it is accepted that you may have a legitimate interest in obtaining the withheld data, I do not consider it could be necessary for personal information of this nature to be disclosed through FOI and even if it were, I am satisfied that would be overridden by the data subjects’ rights to privacy.”

Greg Colgan, chief executive of Dundee City Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Several people have received multiple fines for pavement parking in Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

He said the withheld data “very clearly relates to an individual’s private life, being their finances” and that “the disclosure of this information could cause unjustified harm”.

Mr Colgan added: “Accordingly, after carefully balancing the legitimate interests of the data subjects against yours as applicant, I believe the balance of legitimate interests falls in favour of the data subjects.”

Disability and walking groups that support the pavement parking ban say enforcement is key to making it work.

Catriona Burness, Scotland’s parliamentary and policy manager for the Royal Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “The success of the pavement parking ban in Scotland will rely on local authorities monitoring and enforcing it, and members of the public adhering to the law.

Charity calls on Dundee council to enforce pavement parking ban

RNIB Scotland calls on Dundee City Council and other local authorities to enforce the prohibition and to collect penalty charges.

“Over the next months, we will be working with other sight loss charities including Guide Dogs Scotland to monitor the enforcement.”

Chris Thompson, Living Streets Scotland programme manager, said: “When footways are blocked by parked cars it forces disabled people, families with pushchairs and older people off the pavement and into oncoming traffic.

“We urge local authorities across Scotland to implement the ban properly and ensure plans are in place for enforcement.

“Without proper enforcement, many people will feel badly let down.”

