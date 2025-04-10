Council refuses to reveal how many Dundee pavement parking offenders have paid their fines

Council chiefs are refusing to reveal how many of Dundee’s worst pavement parking offenders have actually paid their fines – claiming this information is “private”.

In March, The Courier revealed a list of drivers who had been prolific pavement parking offenders during the first year of the ban.

Our data showed the driver of a black Audi had been fined 13 times in just 12 months for parking on pavements on Saggar Street and North Court Street.

Meanwhile, the driver of a red Peugeot had been fined 12 times for parking on pavements on Hepburn Street.

Several others had also received multiple tickets.

Council says pavement parking data ‘relates to an individual’s private life and finances’

Following our story, numerous Courier readers asked whether any of the fines had actually been paid.

The Courier submitted a Freedom of Information request to Dundee City Council to ask for this data.

The local authority refused to supply the information because it involved the “personal data” of third parties.

The Courier appealed, arguing the information did not identify individuals as it did not include people’s names, registration numbers or even the models of car.

But council chief executive Greg Colgan has now turned down that appeal.

In a letter to The Courier, Mr Colgan said: “While it is accepted that you may have a legitimate interest in obtaining the withheld data, I do not consider it could be necessary for personal information of this nature to be disclosed through FOI and even if it were, I am satisfied that would be overridden by the data subjects’ rights to privacy.”

He said the withheld data “very clearly relates to an individual’s private life, being their finances” and that “the disclosure of this information could cause unjustified harm”.

Mr Colgan added: “Accordingly, after carefully balancing the legitimate interests of the data subjects against yours as applicant, I believe the balance of legitimate interests falls in favour of the data subjects.”

Disability and walking groups that support the pavement parking ban say enforcement is key to making it work.

Catriona Burness, Scotland’s parliamentary and policy manager for the Royal Institute of Blind People (RNIB), said: “The success of the pavement parking ban in Scotland will rely on local authorities monitoring and enforcing it, and members of the public adhering to the law.

Charity calls on Dundee council to enforce pavement parking ban

“RNIB Scotland calls on Dundee City Council and other local authorities to enforce the prohibition and to collect penalty charges.

“Over the next months, we will be working with other sight loss charities including Guide Dogs Scotland to monitor the enforcement.”

Chris Thompson, Living Streets Scotland programme manager, said: “When footways are blocked by parked cars it forces disabled people, families with pushchairs and older people off the pavement and into oncoming traffic.

“We urge local authorities across Scotland to implement the ban properly and ensure plans are in place for enforcement.

“Without proper enforcement, many people will feel badly let down.”