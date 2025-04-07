Traffic delayed on Dundee Kingsway after 3-vehicle crash

Drivers faced delays after a van and two cars crashed on the Kingsway in Dundee.

The eastbound side of the A90 was restricted between the Old Glamis Road junction and Forfar Road, near Caird Park after the incident on Monday morning.

The fire service was called at 11.15am and firefighters helped make the scene safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday we received a report of a crash involving a van and two cars on Kingsway, near to Caird Park in Dundee.

“Emergencies services attended. Recovery of the vehicles is underway.”

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.