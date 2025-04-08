Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes a decision by councillors to make Arbroath and Newtyle site visits before deciding the outcome of two separate appeal cases.

By Graham Brown
Planning review councillors are to visit the site of a proposed eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Planning review councillors are to visit the site of a proposed eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Canine pampering is on the cards if two Carnoustie planning applications are approved.

A tanning salon in the town centre could become a treatment room for pooches.

Kanin Connections and Doggie D’Tails have submitted a change of use proposal for the Sun Room premises at 71 High Street.

Carnoustie canine centre planning application.
The application is centred on the Sun Room on Carnoustie High Street. Image: Google

The business would offer canine massage, dental care, nail trimming and bathing. It would not provide dog grooming.

The applicants say there would not be multiple dogs on the premises at any one time.

A decision on the proposal will be made in due course.

Garden dog grooming business

Meanwhile, a separate Carnoustie plan has been submitted to turn a garden shed into a dog grooming business.

The shed is part of the property at 8 Dalhousie Street.

It is an application to relocate the Dalhousie Dogs business which currently operates in the centre of Carnoustie.

The business expects to operate four days a week between 9am and 6pm.

The applicant says it would cater for an average of three dogs a day.

Newtyle house site visit

Planning appeal councillors are to visit the site of a proposed house in a Newtyle garden.

Officials refused plans for the house at Burnbank Cottage on South Street under delegated powers in January.

The location of the three-bedroom property has been moved in response to Scottish Environment Protection Agency concerns over potential flooding on the site.

Newtyle house planning application.
A design impression of the house at South Street in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

However, the planning department says the garden could still be susceptible to flooding.

It is also unhappy over possible overshadowing on the new home from large trees in the garden, and the prospect they could be cut down in the future.

Angus Development Management Review (DMRC) committee members are to visit the site before making a ruling on the case.

Montrose beer garden outdoor music

A popular Montrose restaurant is seeking to have a planning condition lifted to allow background music in its outdoor drinking area.

Kontiki was created in the beer garden of Roo’s Leap at Traill Drive. Planning permission was granted last August.

It now wants permission to play background music at a reasonable level up to 10pm.

The business says that is in line with common hospitality industry standards.

It states: “The request does not extend to live music, DJ performances, or large-scale televised events, but only to ambient background music to enhance the atmosphere for patrons.

“The applicants are willing to install noise monitoring equipment to ensure compliance with acceptable noise levels and reassure both the planning authority and neighbouring properties if required.”

Arbroath town centre flats site visit

The fate of a 15-flat proposal for a vacant site beside Arbroath’s Webster Theatre continues to hang in the balance.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders was refused permission for the High Street development under delegated powers.

The scheme would provide social homes for Hillcrest Housing Association.

Flats plan for site next to Arbroath Webster Theatre.
An architect’s impression of the new flats beside the Webster Theatre. Image: Arktx

Council planning officers have criticised the scale of the development, and raised concerns over noise from the theatre next door.

Angus DMRC delayed a decision on an appeal against the refusal so they could carry out a site visit.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I’d like to judge whether we’ve been a little bit harsh on the developer here.”

Detached Carnoustie home approved

A new house on former garden ground in Carnoustie has been given the go-ahead.

The detached home will be built on a vacant site at Ireland Street.

The 570 sq m site was formerly part of the garden ground of No. 43 Ireland Street but has been in separate ownership for some time.

Previous plans for two semi-detached houses were amended to an application for a single property.

House site at Ireland Street in Carnoustie.
The former garden ground at Ireland Street in Carnoustie. Image: Google

The east coast railway line runs past its southern boundary.

A new vehicle access will be created off Ireland Street.

Planning permission was approved under delegated powers.

In its handling report, the council said: “The proposal provides for the principle of a new house within a development boundary which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.”

Carnoustie canine treatment room

Carnoustie dog grooming business

Newtyle eco home

Montrose beer garden music

Arbroath town centre flats

Carnoustie house

More from News

Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
Laura Fieldsend
Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Calls for signage on Dundee streets exempt from pavement parking ban
Buchlyvie locals are concerned about the permanent loss of what could be a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Buchlyvie residents can pay to hire village's only pub online, argues tenant
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys
Dundee Sheriff Court
'Deplorable' Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court
The future of almost 60 flood-damaged council houses in Brechin is yet to be decided. Image: Paul Reid
'No immediate decisions' coming on rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet
New chalet at the Dounle Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth
Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for 'serious failings'
Perth Art Gallery interior showing exhibits for GLASS exhibition
Best pictures as Perth Art Gallery celebrates Perthshire's world-famous glass-makers
Dundee University taskforce alan langlands
Dundee University: Ex-principal and V&A visionary to chair government recovery taskforce
2

Conversation