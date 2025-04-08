Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid

Canine pampering is on the cards if two Carnoustie planning applications are approved.

A tanning salon in the town centre could become a treatment room for pooches.

Kanin Connections and Doggie D’Tails have submitted a change of use proposal for the Sun Room premises at 71 High Street.

The business would offer canine massage, dental care, nail trimming and bathing. It would not provide dog grooming.

The applicants say there would not be multiple dogs on the premises at any one time.

A decision on the proposal will be made in due course.

Garden dog grooming business

Meanwhile, a separate Carnoustie plan has been submitted to turn a garden shed into a dog grooming business.

The shed is part of the property at 8 Dalhousie Street.

It is an application to relocate the Dalhousie Dogs business which currently operates in the centre of Carnoustie.

The business expects to operate four days a week between 9am and 6pm.

The applicant says it would cater for an average of three dogs a day.

Newtyle house site visit

Planning appeal councillors are to visit the site of a proposed house in a Newtyle garden.

Officials refused plans for the house at Burnbank Cottage on South Street under delegated powers in January.

The location of the three-bedroom property has been moved in response to Scottish Environment Protection Agency concerns over potential flooding on the site.

However, the planning department says the garden could still be susceptible to flooding.

It is also unhappy over possible overshadowing on the new home from large trees in the garden, and the prospect they could be cut down in the future.

Angus Development Management Review (DMRC) committee members are to visit the site before making a ruling on the case.

Montrose beer garden outdoor music

A popular Montrose restaurant is seeking to have a planning condition lifted to allow background music in its outdoor drinking area.

Kontiki was created in the beer garden of Roo’s Leap at Traill Drive. Planning permission was granted last August.

It now wants permission to play background music at a reasonable level up to 10pm.

The business says that is in line with common hospitality industry standards.

It states: “The request does not extend to live music, DJ performances, or large-scale televised events, but only to ambient background music to enhance the atmosphere for patrons.

“The applicants are willing to install noise monitoring equipment to ensure compliance with acceptable noise levels and reassure both the planning authority and neighbouring properties if required.”

Arbroath town centre flats site visit

The fate of a 15-flat proposal for a vacant site beside Arbroath’s Webster Theatre continues to hang in the balance.

Dundee-based George Martin Builders was refused permission for the High Street development under delegated powers.

The scheme would provide social homes for Hillcrest Housing Association.

Council planning officers have criticised the scale of the development, and raised concerns over noise from the theatre next door.

Angus DMRC delayed a decision on an appeal against the refusal so they could carry out a site visit.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I’d like to judge whether we’ve been a little bit harsh on the developer here.”

Detached Carnoustie home approved

A new house on former garden ground in Carnoustie has been given the go-ahead.

The detached home will be built on a vacant site at Ireland Street.

The 570 sq m site was formerly part of the garden ground of No. 43 Ireland Street but has been in separate ownership for some time.

Previous plans for two semi-detached houses were amended to an application for a single property.

The east coast railway line runs past its southern boundary.

A new vehicle access will be created off Ireland Street.

Planning permission was approved under delegated powers.

In its handling report, the council said: “The proposal provides for the principle of a new house within a development boundary which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.”

Carnoustie canine treatment room

Carnoustie dog grooming business

Newtyle eco home

Montrose beer garden music

Arbroath town centre flats

Carnoustie house