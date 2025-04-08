Work under way on new Piperdam steak barn and farm shop

Work has begun on the construction of a new steak barn and farm shop at Piperdam.

Mullin’s Farm Shop and Steak Barn is being built on land near the entrance to the housing estate and leisure resort.

The development – described as “independently owned” – will include a 140-seat restaurant and 100-seat cafe, along with a shop selling local produce.

It will also feature a biomass plant and staff house.

The plans by Forest Energy Scotland – which is run by former Piperdam leisure resort owners Bruce Linton and Phil Mulholland along with business partner Scott Gaffney – were initially refused by Angus Council five years ago.

However, they were overturned on appeal in 2021.

Hundreds of letters were sent to the council in support of the plans.

Among the councillors who backed the development was Bill Duff, who said at the time: “The development will enhance Piperdam for visitors and locals.

“It’s a relatively modest development – we’re not talking about building a Gyle shopping centre (in Edinburgh) here.”

Work has now begun on the site, with diggers preparing the land for construction.

A sign has also been put up on the land – next to the A923 road between Dundee and Coupar Angus – advertising the development as “coming soon”.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The Courier has approached representatives of the firm for comment.

Mr Linton and Mr Mulholland sold Piperdam leisure resort for £25 million nearly a decade ago to Coppergreen Developments.

The site, which includes holiday lodges, a golf course and a swimming pool, is now run by Away Resorts.