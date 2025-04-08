Work under way on new Piperdam steak barn and farm shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work under way on new Piperdam steak barn and farm shop

The development will include a 140-seater restaurant.

By Ben MacDonald
Work has started on Piperdam's new steak barn and farm shop
A sign advertising the new steak barn and farm shop at Piperdam. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Work has begun on the construction of a new steak barn and farm shop at Piperdam.

Mullin’s Farm Shop and Steak Barn is being built on land near the entrance to the housing estate and leisure resort.

The development – described as “independently owned” – will include a 140-seat restaurant and 100-seat cafe, along with a shop selling local produce.

It will also feature a biomass plant and staff house.

The plans by Forest Energy Scotland – which is run by former Piperdam leisure resort owners Bruce Linton and Phil Mulholland along with business partner Scott Gaffney – were initially refused by Angus Council five years ago.

However, they were overturned on appeal in 2021.

How the new steak barn could look. Image: Forest Energy Scotland/Angus Council planning portal
Designs of the new development from the 2020 plans. Image: Forest Energy Scotland/Angus Council planning portal

Hundreds of letters were sent to the council in support of the plans.

Among the councillors who backed the development was Bill Duff, who said at the time: “The development will enhance Piperdam for visitors and locals.

“It’s a relatively modest development – we’re not talking about building a Gyle shopping centre (in Edinburgh) here.”

Work has now begun on the site, with diggers preparing the land for construction.

The land is being prepared for construction. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The development is next to the A923 road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A sign has also been put up on the land – next to the A923 road between Dundee and Coupar Angus – advertising the development as “coming soon”.

An opening date has yet to be confirmed.

The Courier has approached representatives of the firm for comment.

Mr Linton and Mr Mulholland sold Piperdam leisure resort for £25 million nearly a decade ago to Coppergreen Developments.

The site, which includes holiday lodges, a golf course and a swimming pool, is now run by Away Resorts.

