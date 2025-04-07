Two teens arrested after Inverkeithing railway incident leaves person in hospital

Two teenagers have been arrested after police were called to reports of anti-social behaviour at Inverkeithing railway station.

Police were called to the station at around 4.40pm on Friday evening.

One person was also taken to hospital.

British Transport Police (BTP) has launched an investigation into the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: “We were called to Inverkeithing station at 4.40pm on Friday following reports of anti-social behaviour.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of culpable and reckless conduct causing injury and criminal damage.

“A 13-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assault.

“A person was taken to hospital with minor injuries for assessment.

“An investigation is ongoing.”