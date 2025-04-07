Pro-Palestine protesters spray ‘stop killing kids’ in red paint at Glenrothes offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Palestine protesters spray ‘stop killing kids’ in red paint at Glenrothes offices

Messages included "Stop killing kids" and "Scottish Enterprise - Blood on your hands".

By Finn Nixon
One of the buts of graffiti at Saltire House reads 'Funding death'. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Scottish Enterprise office in Glenrothes has been targeted by Pro-Palestine protestors.

Palestine Action has taken responsibility for the vandalism, with the Scottish Enterprise office in Edinburgh and its Glasgow headquarters also targeted.

The group posted a video on X that showed protestors spraying red paint onto the side of the agency’s Glenrothes office.

In a separate post, Palestine Action claimed Scottish Enterprise had given money to weapon manufacturers.

It said: “The Scottish government business-granting body has given over £10 million of public money to Leonardo and Thales, manufacturers of weaponry for the Israeli military.”

Painting has been scrawled on the entrance to the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The group sprayed on the ground brickwork in the communal area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A ‘Free Gaza’ message in the Glenrothes complex. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Enterprise says it has reported the vandalism to the police. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Messages were also written on the side of the Glenrothes office block.

These included “Stop killing kids” and “Scottish Enterprise – Blood on your hands”.

There were also claims that the agency “funds genocide”.

The Enterprise Building on the Greenmarket in Dundee was also targeted overnight.

However, Scottish Enterprise left these premises in 2021.

The Dundee building is currently occupied by Social Security Scotland.

The Ferret previously revealed Scottish Enterprise had funded arms firms that sold weapons to Israel.

Scottish Enterprise: ‘Priority to make our offices safe’

A Scottish Enterprise spokesperson said: “Our immediate priority is to make our offices safe and secure for our colleagues and customers.

“We’ve reported these serious incidents to Police Scotland.

“As previously stated, none of the projects we support involve the manufacture of munitions or weaponry.”

Saltire House is home to Scottish Enterprise. Image: Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a vandalism at business premises in Pentland Park, Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported to police this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Palestine Action has been approached for comment.

Conversation