Pro-Palestine protesters spray ‘stop killing kids’ in red paint at Glenrothes offices

A Scottish Enterprise office in Glenrothes has been targeted by Pro-Palestine protestors.

Palestine Action has taken responsibility for the vandalism, with the Scottish Enterprise office in Edinburgh and its Glasgow headquarters also targeted.

The group posted a video on X that showed protestors spraying red paint onto the side of the agency’s Glenrothes office.

In a separate post, Palestine Action claimed Scottish Enterprise had given money to weapon manufacturers.

It said: “The Scottish government business-granting body has given over £10 million of public money to Leonardo and Thales, manufacturers of weaponry for the Israeli military.”

Messages were also written on the side of the Glenrothes office block.

These included “Stop killing kids” and “Scottish Enterprise – Blood on your hands”.

There were also claims that the agency “funds genocide”.

The Enterprise Building on the Greenmarket in Dundee was also targeted overnight.

However, Scottish Enterprise left these premises in 2021.

The Dundee building is currently occupied by Social Security Scotland.

The Ferret previously revealed Scottish Enterprise had funded arms firms that sold weapons to Israel.

Scottish Enterprise: ‘Priority to make our offices safe’

A Scottish Enterprise spokesperson said: “Our immediate priority is to make our offices safe and secure for our colleagues and customers.

“We’ve reported these serious incidents to Police Scotland.

“As previously stated, none of the projects we support involve the manufacture of munitions or weaponry.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a vandalism at business premises in Pentland Park, Glenrothes.

“The incident was reported to police this morning.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Palestine Action has been approached for comment.