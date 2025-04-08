Dundee pub to reopen with new management and new name

A Dundee pub is set to re-open under new management and with a new name.

The Last Tram in Lochee closed its doors in January after owner James Boyle decided to retire after more than 40 years serving punters.

It went up for auction with a guide price of £90,000.

James said the pub was being sold at a “huge discount to ensure auction sale”.

The pub is set to reopen this month, with its new name – The Tartan Lounge.

The outside of the High Street pub now has the name above the entrance, with the dark exterior changed to a brighter, cream colour.

A blackboard attached to the wall informs customers that the premises will open in mid-April.

To help promote the reopening, the owners have created a Facebook page and have shared posts across the website.

Its post says the pub will offer a wide range of drinks including pints, cocktails and spirits.

It will also show live football and sports from three big screens inside.

The pub will host live music nights, where it will be ‘showcasing great local talent’.

The pub also promises to offer a warm, relaxed atmosphere.

