Buchlyvie residents can pay to hire village’s only pub online, argues tenant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Buchlyvie residents can pay to hire village’s only pub online, argues tenant

A local asked: "Why would we need to hire a holiday let just to have a birthday party?"

By Alex Watson
Buchlyvie locals are concerned about the permanent loss of what could be a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Buchlyvie locals are concerned about the permanent loss of what could be a community hub. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Turning Buchlyvie’s sole pub into a short-term holiday let won’t stop locals from using it as a bar and event venue, says the building’s current tenant.

Anthony Woodhouse argues residents could “quite easily” still make use of their local if he were given permission to rent it out to tourists, by booking the accommodation out online.

But Buchlyvie Community Council says the argument is an attempt to trick the Scottish Government into approving the removal of an important public amenity.

It is Mr Woodhouse’s view that “there is no amenity being lost as it was already closed down by the owner.”

Some residents have discussed the possibility of buying and opening the pub as a community venture. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

In December 2024, Stirling councillors moved to block a proposal to convert the Tavern 1851 on Main Street, surprising residents.

Then, in February, the current tenant, Mr Woodhouse of Pop Staycations, lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government, hoping to overturn the council decision.

He maintains that his aim is to preserve the pub so it can be converted back and reopened as a bar in the future.

The community council says this plan differs to what was submitted to Stirling Council.

Pub ‘will be available for bookings on all major travel websites’

A recent statement submitted to the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) on behalf of Mr Woodhouse said: “This proposal does not seek to eliminate the use of the premises as a public house.

“The establishment was previously closed by the owner due to prolonged underuse by the community.”

It went on: “Worthwhile also noting that the proposal plans to retain all of the working pub features downstairs and the property will be available for bookings on all major travel websites.

“Should the community wish to hire the property they can do so quite easily by booking through one of the travel sites.”

‘Why would we hire accommodation for a birthday party?’

A Buchlyvie Community Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We believe that this is a false statement and that they will make it impossible for the community to do so by the price that they will ask for to hire it, due to the us fighting with them to stop the planning permission.

“We believe that to hire it we would have to hire the whole building, including the accommodation, which we wouldn’t require as we live in the village.

Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“Why would we need to hire a holiday let through a travel site such as Airbnb just to have a birthday party?

“I believe that is just to say to the Scottish Government that we will still have the public amenity when we wouldn’t really.”

A decision on the Buchlyvie pub appeal is expected from the DPEA in May.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Images of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stadium council decision won't be this month
Laura Fieldsend
Fife woman was over cocaine limit when she hit M90 central reservation
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Calls for signage on Dundee streets exempt from pavement parking ban
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
Drummond Arms neighbours urged to cooperate with Crieff eyesore demolition surveys
Planning review councillors are to visit the site of a proposed eco home in Newtyle. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Canine pampering proposals and background music bid
Dundee Sheriff Court
'Deplorable' Fife abuser jailed at Dundee High Court
The future of almost 60 flood-damaged council houses in Brechin is yet to be decided. Image: Paul Reid
'No immediate decisions' coming on rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet
New chalet at the Dounle Dykes Gypsy/Traveller site near Perth
Council-run Perthshire Gypsy/Traveller sites rapped for 'serious failings'
Perth Art Gallery interior showing exhibits for GLASS exhibition
Best pictures as Perth Art Gallery celebrates Perthshire's world-famous glass-makers
Dundee University taskforce alan langlands
Dundee University: Ex-principal and V&A visionary to chair government recovery taskforce
2

Conversation