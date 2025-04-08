Buchlyvie residents can pay to hire village’s only pub online, argues tenant

Turning Buchlyvie’s sole pub into a short-term holiday let won’t stop locals from using it as a bar and event venue, says the building’s current tenant.

Anthony Woodhouse argues residents could “quite easily” still make use of their local if he were given permission to rent it out to tourists, by booking the accommodation out online.

But Buchlyvie Community Council says the argument is an attempt to trick the Scottish Government into approving the removal of an important public amenity.

It is Mr Woodhouse’s view that “there is no amenity being lost as it was already closed down by the owner.”

In December 2024, Stirling councillors moved to block a proposal to convert the Tavern 1851 on Main Street, surprising residents.

Then, in February, the current tenant, Mr Woodhouse of Pop Staycations, lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government, hoping to overturn the council decision.

He maintains that his aim is to preserve the pub so it can be converted back and reopened as a bar in the future.

The community council says this plan differs to what was submitted to Stirling Council.

Pub ‘will be available for bookings on all major travel websites’

A recent statement submitted to the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) on behalf of Mr Woodhouse said: “This proposal does not seek to eliminate the use of the premises as a public house.

“The establishment was previously closed by the owner due to prolonged underuse by the community.”

It went on: “Worthwhile also noting that the proposal plans to retain all of the working pub features downstairs and the property will be available for bookings on all major travel websites.

“Should the community wish to hire the property they can do so quite easily by booking through one of the travel sites.”

‘Why would we hire accommodation for a birthday party?’

A Buchlyvie Community Council spokesperson told The Courier: “We believe that this is a false statement and that they will make it impossible for the community to do so by the price that they will ask for to hire it, due to the us fighting with them to stop the planning permission.

“We believe that to hire it we would have to hire the whole building, including the accommodation, which we wouldn’t require as we live in the village.

“Why would we need to hire a holiday let through a travel site such as Airbnb just to have a birthday party?

“I believe that is just to say to the Scottish Government that we will still have the public amenity when we wouldn’t really.”

A decision on the Buchlyvie pub appeal is expected from the DPEA in May.

