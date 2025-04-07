Spacious ground-floor flat in Methil up for auction with £10k starting price

A spacious ground-floor flat in Methil is to be auctioned off with a starting price of just £10,000.

The one-bedroom property, on High Street in the heart of the town, will be put up for bids later this month.

Entering from street level, a hallway leads into a large open-plan living room as the main lounge and dining area.

From the living room, there is easy access to a fully fitted kitchen with ample storage space, worktops, a cooker and other utilities.

A generously sized bedroom and bathroom are also included in this ground-floor property.

Methil flat to be aunctioned off

Future Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, describe the flat as a “prime buy-to-let investment property.”

It also says the home is capable of a realistic rental potential of up to £400 per month.

The firm adds the flat has “huge yield potential” in a “super rental location”.

With transport and major road links close by, the flat is also just a few minutes from Leven town centre.

The property will come under the auctioneer’s hammer on April 24 with a starting price of £10,000.