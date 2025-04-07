News Spacious ground-floor flat in Methil up for auction with £10k starting price The flat is to be auctioned off later this month. By Neil Henderson April 7 2025, 5:54pm April 7 2025, 5:54pm Share Spacious ground-floor flat in Methil up for auction with £10k starting price Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217574/methil-high-street-flat-auction-10k/ Copy Link 0 comment The property in Methil to be auctioned off. Image: Future Property Auctions A spacious ground-floor flat in Methil is to be auctioned off with a starting price of just £10,000. The one-bedroom property, on High Street in the heart of the town, will be put up for bids later this month. Entering from street level, a hallway leads into a large open-plan living room as the main lounge and dining area. The flat in Methil has a large living room. Image: Future Property Auctions Open-plan living room. Image: Future Property Auctions Fitted kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions Bedroom. Image: Future Property Auctions Another view of the spacious bedroom at the Methil flat. Image: Future Property Auctions Bathroom. Image: Future Property Auction Parking is available at the rear of the property. Image: Future Property Auctions From the living room, there is easy access to a fully fitted kitchen with ample storage space, worktops, a cooker and other utilities. A generously sized bedroom and bathroom are also included in this ground-floor property. Methil flat to be aunctioned off Future Property Auctions, which is handling the sale, describe the flat as a “prime buy-to-let investment property.” It also says the home is capable of a realistic rental potential of up to £400 per month. The firm adds the flat has “huge yield potential” in a “super rental location”. With transport and major road links close by, the flat is also just a few minutes from Leven town centre. The property will come under the auctioneer’s hammer on April 24 with a starting price of £10,000.
