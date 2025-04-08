‘No immediate decisions’ coming on rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet

No decision will be taken on the rebuilding of Brechin after Storm Babet on the back of a new report due to go before councillors within weeks.

It is five months since specialists set out initial forecasts for dealing with the devastating aftermath of the October 2023 catastrophe.

Those centred on boosting the Angus town’s flood defences and replacing almost 60 council homes uninhabitable since the disaster.

The repair bill for the housing stock alone could run to £17 million.

Now, after a round of consultation with people living in the worst-hit area of River Street, councillors will receive the latest update after their spring recess.

But officials have stressed that May’s communities committee will not bring a final decision on the route to recovery.

More local consultation on ‘complex’ issues

It will open the door to a wider town consultation – and take the whole process closer to the two-year anniversary of the flood catastrophe in October.

Angus Council chiefs say they have been considering “specific feasibility and delivery practicalities” since two specialist reports were presented last November.

Those included several ideas around improving the flood defences.

Among those are:

Raising the flood wall by 0.5m – £2m

Demountable defences – £401,000

Lowering River South Esk gravel bar to water level – £959,000

Raising flood wall and lowering gravel bar – £2.9m

Uplifting defences at The Inch and lowering gravel bar – £1.9m

Dredging the South Esk in Brechin has already been ruled out.

“Approaches have been narrowed down to three to four main options, which set out the best possible positive flood recovery approaches,” the council said.

The progress report was delivered as part of a Brechin Beyond the Flood update.

Housing rebuild could reach £17m

But it added: “Options relating to the future of the council’s housing stock are more complex.

“Therefore, no immediate decisions will be made about this at the May meeting.

“We want to ensure the wider area has the opportunity to help shape the options around the stock.”

Options for the damaged homes include:

Reinstatement – £16.7m

Remodelling with full or partial demolition – £14.9m

Relocation – £7.7m

The update comes amidst calls for a public inquiry into the demise of town engineering firm Matrix International.

The longstanding company’s US owners are set to end their presence in Brechin.

Its East Mill Road site is owned by local firm JJKS. It was left under feet of water during Storm Babet.

One of the JJKS directors, Kevin Mackie, has criticised the council for not enhancing protection at The Inch after consultants flagged it as an option in 2021.