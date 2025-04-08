‘No immediate decisions’ coming on rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No immediate decisions’ coming on rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet

The main options for the town’s multi-million-pound recovery are due to be revealed within weeks – but will not see a definitive call made.

By Graham Brown
The future of almost 60 flood-damaged council houses in Brechin is yet to be decided. Image: Paul Reid
No decision will be taken on the rebuilding of Brechin after Storm Babet on the back of a new report due to go before councillors within weeks.

It is five months since specialists set out initial forecasts for dealing with the devastating aftermath of the October 2023 catastrophe.

Those centred on boosting the Angus town’s flood defences and replacing almost 60 council homes uninhabitable since the disaster.

A flooded River Street in Brechin
How River Street looked when the South Esk burst its banks. Image: Paul Reid

The repair bill for the housing stock alone could run to £17 million.

Now, after a round of consultation with people living in the worst-hit area of River Street, councillors will receive the latest update after their spring recess.

But officials have stressed that May’s communities committee will not bring a final decision on the route to recovery.

More local consultation on ‘complex’ issues

It will open the door to a wider town consultation – and take the whole process closer to the two-year anniversary of the flood catastrophe in October.

Angus Council chiefs say they have been considering “specific feasibility and delivery practicalities” since two specialist reports were presented last November.

Those included several ideas around improving the flood defences.

Among those are:

  • Raising the flood wall by 0.5m – £2m
  • Demountable defences – £401,000
  • Lowering River South Esk gravel bar to water level – £959,000
  • Raising flood wall and lowering gravel bar – £2.9m
  • Uplifting defences at The Inch and lowering gravel bar – £1.9m

Dredging the South Esk in Brechin has already been ruled out.

“Approaches have been narrowed down to three to four main options, which set out the best possible positive flood recovery approaches,” the council said.

The progress report was delivered as part of a Brechin Beyond the Flood update.

Housing rebuild could reach £17m

But it added: “Options relating to the future of the council’s housing stock are more complex.

“Therefore, no immediate decisions will be made about this at the May meeting.

Flooding in Brechin
The aftermath of Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

“We want to ensure the wider area has the opportunity to help shape the options around the stock.”

Options for the damaged homes include:

  • Reinstatement – £16.7m
  • Remodelling with full or partial demolition – £14.9m
  • Relocation – £7.7m

The update comes amidst calls for a public inquiry into the demise of town engineering firm Matrix International.

The longstanding company’s US owners are set to end their presence in Brechin.

Its East Mill Road site is owned by local firm JJKS. It was left under feet of water during Storm Babet.

One of the JJKS directors, Kevin Mackie, has criticised the council for not enhancing protection at The Inch after consultants flagged it as an option in 2021.

