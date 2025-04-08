Stirling pub claims new ‘monstrosity’ bin hub is driving customers away

A new rubbish bin scheme in Stirling is “ruining” a popular pub, according to a local landlady.

Four new ‘hubs’ with facilities for waste and recycling were installed across the city centre at the end of March.

The trial initiative aims to make it easier for the public to recycle and dispose of waste, as well as enhance the cleanliness of the city.

However, the landlady of the Cross Keys on Queen Street claims it has had a “huge impact” on her business, as one of the bin hubs is located directly outside the pub’s door.

She says the “monstrosity” is driving away customers and making the pub look “unclean”.

“I get a lot of passing trade, which is fantastic, but I’ve only had one tourist since the bins went in,” she told The Courier.

“If you walk by that, you’re not going to walk in here.

“I understand it’s for residents’ use and residents need it, but it shouldn’t be outside a business.”

The landlady, who has run the Cross Keys for seven years, fears there is potential for the bins to be set on fire by troublemakers.

Delivery lorries have also reportedly struggled to access the pub as a result of the bin hub, and she says the smell is affecting business.

“We can’t open a window, can’t open a door, and that’s what draws people in during the summer.

“I’m known for my music and I feel like now we’re not getting a turn at it at all.”

Issues with access and insects

Customers told The Courier the bin hub makes it harder to cross the road, while others said they now have to walk further along the road to get a taxi home.

Gavin Anderson, a regular at the Cross Keys, described the situation as “absolutely ridiculous”.

He said: “It can only get worse. In the summer, there’s the smell, insects, the wasps.

“The ironic thing is, it’s purely for domestic use. The pub cannot use it. It seems crazy.

“It deters a lot of people from coming in.”

Customers hope the bin hub can be relocated to a more appropriate location.

The landlady said: “I understand it has got to be used.

“It could be situated further up the road or round the corner, away from where my building is.”

Council ‘committed’ to ‘open dialogue’

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “”The current bin hub locations have been identified as the most suitable for local residents to access their new recycling outlets.

“They are also presently being emptied three times per week.

“All residents and businesses in the area were invited to provide input to the pilot scheme at our engagement session held on 3 March.

“As part of the pilot scheme we’ve had positive and constructive feedback from a number of businesses and residents and are committed to keeping an open dialogue with all key stakeholders on the current arrangements.”

