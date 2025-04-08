Stirling pub claims new ‘monstrosity’ bin hub is driving customers away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling pub claims new ‘monstrosity’ bin hub is driving customers away

The landlady of the Cross Keys says the new bin makes the pub look "unclean". 

By Isla Glen
The new bin hub has been installed close to the Cross Keys bar. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The new bin hub has been installed close to the Cross Keys bar. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A new rubbish bin scheme in Stirling is “ruining” a popular pub, according to a local landlady.

Four new ‘hubs’ with facilities for waste and recycling were installed across the city centre at the end of March.

The trial initiative aims to make it easier for the public to recycle and dispose of waste, as well as enhance the cleanliness of the city.

However, the landlady of the Cross Keys on Queen Street claims it has had a “huge impact” on her business, as one of the bin hubs is located directly outside the pub’s door.

She says the “monstrosity” is driving away customers and making the pub look “unclean”.

The smell of the waste has allegedly been driving customers away. Image: Supplied

“I get a lot of passing trade, which is fantastic, but I’ve only had one tourist since the bins went in,” she told The Courier.

“If you walk by that, you’re not going to walk in here.

“I understand it’s for residents’ use and residents need it, but it shouldn’t be outside a business.”

The landlady, who has run the Cross Keys for seven years, fears there is potential for the bins to be set on fire by troublemakers.

Delivery lorries have also reportedly struggled to access the pub as a result of the bin hub, and she says the smell is affecting business.

“We can’t open a window, can’t open a door, and that’s what draws people in during the summer.

“I’m known for my music and I feel like now we’re not getting a turn at it at all.”

Issues with access and insects

Customers told The Courier the bin hub makes it harder to cross the road, while others said they now have to walk further along the road to get a taxi home.

Gavin Anderson, a regular at the Cross Keys, described the situation as “absolutely ridiculous”.

Four bin hubs have been installed on King Street, Friars Street and Queen Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

He said: “It can only get worse. In the summer, there’s the smell, insects, the wasps.

“The ironic thing is, it’s purely for domestic use. The pub cannot use it. It seems crazy.

“It deters a lot of people from coming in.”

Customers hope the bin hub can be relocated to a more appropriate location.

The landlady said: “I understand it has got to be used.

“It could be situated further up the road or round the corner, away from where my building is.”

Council ‘committed’ to ‘open dialogue’

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “”The current bin hub locations have been identified as the most suitable for local residents to access their new recycling outlets.

“They are also presently being emptied three times per week.

Customers say the waste often piles up. Image: Supplied

“All residents and businesses in the area were invited to provide input to the pilot scheme at our engagement session held on 3 March.

“As part of the pilot scheme we’ve had positive and constructive feedback from a number of businesses and residents and are committed to keeping an open dialogue with all key stakeholders on the current arrangements.”

