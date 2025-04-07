News Missing Forfar man, 73, last seen in Dundee traced James Brady went missing from the city centre after being separated from his wife for a short time. By Lucy Scarlett April 7 2025, 5:28pm April 7 2025, 5:28pm Share Missing Forfar man, 73, last seen in Dundee traced Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217663/james-brady-missing-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment James Brady has been traced. Image: Police Scotland A missing Forfar man who was last seen in Dundee has been traced. James Brady went missing from Victoria Road at around 12:20pm on Monday April 7. The 73-year-old was traced shortly after following a police appeal. Officers thanked the public for their assistance in helping find him.
