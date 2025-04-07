Missing Forfar man, 73, last seen in Dundee traced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Missing Forfar man, 73, last seen in Dundee traced

James Brady went missing from the city centre after being separated from his wife for a short time.

By Lucy Scarlett
James Brady has been traced.
James Brady has been traced. Image: Police Scotland

A missing Forfar man who was last seen in Dundee has been traced.

James Brady went missing from Victoria Road at around 12:20pm on Monday April 7.

The 73-year-old was traced shortly after following a police appeal.

Officers thanked the public for their assistance in helping find him.

More from News

Ground-floor flat in Meth to be auctioned off.
Spacious ground-floor flat in Methil up for auction with £10k starting price
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Axe attack and petrol station raid
Michael Mulrein
Was Broughty Ferry tipper van theft 'sophisticated' operation?
One of the buts of graffiti at Saltire House reads 'Funding death'. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pro-Palestine protesters spray 'stop killing kids' in red paint at Glenrothes offices
4
Inverkeithing Railway Station.
Two teens arrested after Inverkeithing railway incident leaves person in hospital
North East MSP Conservative MSP Maurice Golden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee-based MSP Maurice Golden to quit Holyrood
Mairi Gougeon was seen as rising star in her party, appointed to government by Nicola Sturgeon in 2018 - two years after she was elected. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: 5 contenders to replace Angus SNP MSP Mairi Gougeon revealed
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife bouncer branded 'serious risk to women' is jailed
The three vehicles were involved in a crash near Caird Park. Image: Google Maps
Traffic delayed on Dundee Kingsway after 3-vehicle crash

Conversation