Stagecoach bus fares to rise in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife by as much as 11%

Stagecoach bus fares in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife are set to rise by as much as 11%.

Stagecoach East Scotland has announced it will raise the price of bus tickets across the region.

Customers in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife will be affected by the new fares.

The increases will come into force on Sunday April 27.

Bus fare changes in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife

Stagecoach is the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator.

It says the increases are to cover the costs of running services in the region and National Insurance hikes.

The prices of Single, DayReturn, DayRider, Flexi 5, 7-day and 4-week MegaRider, and MegaRider Xtra tickets will all increase.

The 13-week MegaRider ticket will be discontinued due to low sales and, from April 27, Stagecoach will no longer sell Smartcards on its buses.

An adult 7-day MegaRider ticket will now cost £16.70 in town and city zones, and £32.40 in regional zones.

Customers whose single bus fare was previously £7.10 will have to pay £7.80 – a rise of 70p.

Those previously paying £2.50 will now have to pay £2.80 – a hike of almost 11%.

All tickets, including NightRider, can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App.

Customers can still top up their existing Smartcards on the bus too.

A new Flexi 10 ticket will be introduced, offering 10 DayRider tickets for the price of seven.

Commercial director at Stagecoach East Scotland Sarah Elliott said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach has launched a new bus service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport.