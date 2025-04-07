Stagecoach bus fares to rise in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife by as much as 11%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach bus fares to rise in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife by as much as 11%

The price of bus tickets across east Scotland will increase from April 27.

By Lucy Scarlett
Stagecoach bus.
Bus fares will rise at the end of April. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland

Stagecoach bus fares in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife are set to rise by as much as 11%.

Stagecoach East Scotland has announced it will raise the price of bus tickets across the region.

Customers in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus and Fife will be affected by the new fares.

The increases will come into force on Sunday April 27.

Bus fare changes in Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife

Stagecoach is the UK’s biggest bus and coach operator.

It says the increases are to cover the costs of running services in the region and National Insurance hikes.

The prices of Single, DayReturn, DayRider, Flexi 5, 7-day and 4-week MegaRider, and MegaRider Xtra tickets will all increase.

The 13-week MegaRider ticket will be discontinued due to low sales and, from April 27, Stagecoach will no longer sell Smartcards on its buses.

An adult 7-day MegaRider ticket will now cost £16.70 in town and city zones, and £32.40 in regional zones.

Customers whose single bus fare was previously £7.10 will have to pay £7.80 – a rise of 70p.

Single fare increase.
Single bus fare increases. Image: Stagecoach

Those previously paying £2.50 will now have to pay £2.80 – a hike of almost 11%.

All tickets, including NightRider, can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App.

Customers can still top up their existing Smartcards on the bus too.

A new Flexi 10 ticket will be introduced, offering 10 DayRider tickets for the price of seven.

Commercial director at Stagecoach East Scotland Sarah Elliott said: “Bus travel remains great value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

“Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach has launched a new bus service connecting St Andrews to Edinburgh Airport.

