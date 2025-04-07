News Man, 44, last seen in Cowdenbeath is traced Daniel Kitts has been traced after he was reported missing from the Lochgelly By Lucy Scarlett April 7 2025, 7:14pm April 7 2025, 7:14pm Share Man, 44, last seen in Cowdenbeath is traced Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217787/daniel-kitts-missing-person-traced/ Copy Link 0 comment Daniel Kitts was last seen in Cowdenbeath. Image: Police Scotland A 44-year-old Fife last seen in Cowdenbeath has been traced. Daniel Kitts had been missing from the Lochgelly area of Fife since Sunday evening. He was last seen on the High Street, near the Broad Street junction, in Cowdenbeath at around 5:20pm on Sunday, April 6. Police Scotland has thanked the public for their assistance.
Conversation