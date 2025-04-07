Missing Fife man, 44, last seen in Cowdenbeath

A 44-year-old Fife man was last seen in Cowdenbeath

Daniel Kitts is missing from the Lochgelly area of Fife.

He was last seen on the High Street, near the Broad Street junction, in Cowdenbeath at around 5:20pm on Sunday, April 6.

A police appeal has been launched.

The 44-year-old man is described as 5ft 7 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue Sketchers shoes, blue jogging bottoms, and in possession of a black rucksack and bicycle.

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3475 of April 6.