News Missing Fife man, 44, last seen in Cowdenbeath Police are appealing for information to help trace Daniel Kitts who was last seen in Cowdenbeath. By Lucy Scarlett April 7 2025, 7:14pm April 7 2025, 7:14pm Share Missing Fife man, 44, last seen in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217787/daniel-kitts-missing-person/ Copy Link 0 comment Daniel Kitts was last seen in Cowdenbeath. Image: Police Scotland A 44-year-old Fife man was last seen in Cowdenbeath Daniel Kitts is missing from the Lochgelly area of Fife. He was last seen on the High Street, near the Broad Street junction, in Cowdenbeath at around 5:20pm on Sunday, April 6. A police appeal has been launched. The 44-year-old man is described as 5ft 7 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue Sketchers shoes, blue jogging bottoms, and in possession of a black rucksack and bicycle. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3475 of April 6.
Conversation