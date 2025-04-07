News Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Forfar park A hedge caught fire in Boyle Park on Monday night. By Lucy Scarlett April 7 2025, 9:12pm April 7 2025, 9:12pm Share Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Forfar park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5217803/fire-forfar-boyle-park/ Copy Link 0 comment The hedge caught fire on Monday night. Image: Sandy Pattullo Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a Forfar park. A hedge caught fire in Boyle Park, near Glamis Road in the Angus town, on Monday night. Locals reported seeing smoke coming from the site just after 7:30pm. Firefighters tackled the blaze for just over half an hour. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage. Fire crews attended the scene for just over half an hour. Image: Sandy Pattullo A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7:42pm that hedges in Boyle Park were on fire. “One appliance was dispatched to the scene. “The call to stop came at 8:18pm.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more information. It comes as firefighters tackled a blaze at a Forfar home for nearly four hours on Monday morning.
Conversation