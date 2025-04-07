Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Forfar park

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a Forfar park.

A hedge caught fire in Boyle Park, near Glamis Road in the Angus town, on Monday night.

Locals reported seeing smoke coming from the site just after 7:30pm.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for just over half an hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 7:42pm that hedges in Boyle Park were on fire.

“One appliance was dispatched to the scene.

“The call to stop came at 8:18pm.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

It comes as firefighters tackled a blaze at a Forfar home for nearly four hours on Monday morning.