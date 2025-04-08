Opening date revealed for new Dundee family activity centre

The opening date for a new Dundee family entertainment centre has been revealed.

Funparx Dundee is opening in the former Fun Factory soft play centre in Douglas.

It has now been confirmed the centre will open this Friday (April 11).

The Balunie Avenue centre has a range of attractions including obstacle courses, slides, a soft play area, inflatables, a retro gaming arcade and a cafe.

It is the brainchild of former Ninja Warrior UK contestant Ali Hay.

Bookings now open for Funparx Dundee

Bookings are now open on the Funparx Dundee website with slots available from 11am on Friday.

Sessions at the centre are available for children over the age of one and there is no upper age limit.

Visitors can buy admission tickets allowing them to use Funparx for either one hour, 90 minutes or two hours.

There are also ‘stay and play’ tickets, which give untimed access until 2pm.

Other ticket options include ‘toddler takeover’, student night and 18-plus.

The Courier has taken a look at all you need to know about Funparx Dundee.