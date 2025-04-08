Man seen with metal bar after police called to Dundee rammy

A man was arrested and another man was seen with a metal bar after a rammy on a Dundee street.

Police were called to Kinghorne Road in the Hilltown on Monday evening after a disturbance involving a group of people.

One resident said the area was like “World War Three” with several people involved.

The exact nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Man, 45, arrested and vehicle seized

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.35pm on Monday, officers attended the Kinghorne Road area of Dundee following a disturbance involving a group of people.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and a vehicle was seized in connection with road traffic offences.

“A further man was seen in the area in possession of a metal bar, which was recovered nearby, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”